Excella To Support U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Tools ReImagined Ecosystem

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile data solutions, today announced that the company has entered into a Joint Venture Partnership agreement with the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Excella will support a cloud-based analytics platform for Medicaid and Medicare analytics, patient abuse and harm oversight, and managed care analytics and monitoring using a DevOps model.

This Joint Venture Partnership with NTIS expands Excella’s work with HHS OIG’s Office of the Chief Data Officer (OCDO), which puts data at the fingertips of the agency’s 1,600 auditors, evaluators, and investigators to fight fraud, waste, and abuse of federal healthcare programs and services. The initial phase of this Joint Venture Partnership with NTIS will focus on Medicaid fraud and abuse detection by identifying and incorporating new and existing sources of data into a new cloud analytics platform.

“We have partnered with HHS OIG for nearly seven years and are thrilled to now support its work to ensure that Medicaid and Medicare funding is being used appropriately to deliver healthcare services to recipients,” said Jimmy Benani, Vice President of Excella’s Federal Health and Civilian market. “We look forward to working with OIG and other industry partners to deliver modern analytics solutions that improve service, quality, and security across the Federal Health ecosystem.”

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands, and trailblazing nonprofits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.

About NTIS

The National Technical Information Service (NTIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, helps federal agencies make better decisions about data, with data. Together with our joint venture partners, we provide innovative solutions that help federal agencies securely store, analyze, sort, and aggregate data in new ways. We use our private-sector partners’ knowledge to create new ways of using data to solve problems. Our Joint Venture program works side-by-side with universities, nonprofits, and industry professionals — and can often provide a place to experiment with data science technologies before they’re available in the marketplace. Learn more at www.ntis.gov.