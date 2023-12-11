Vero Technologies and The Harnack Company Form Partnership to Support Distribution Channels with Floor Plan Financing Program

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vero Technologies Inc. (“Vero”), provider of bespoke floor plan financing programs, has announced its latest partnership with The Harnack Company, one of the largest distributors of the Grasshopper brand of Outdoor Power Equipment. This partnership reinforces The Harnack Company’s commitment to their values of fostering personal, relationship-based support for their dealer partners and offers the flexibility required to tailor program terms based on the requirements of their retailers.

Based in Cedar Falls, Iowa, The Harnack Company has built a reputation for providing exceptional support and a personal touch to its network of authorized Grasshopper retailers. Recognizing the need for a floor plan financing partner that mirrors their dealer relationships, The Harnack Company selected Vero for its ability to offer tailored and adaptable financing options.

John Mizzi, CEO at Vero, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, noting, "Our partnership with The Harnack Company is a perfect example of how Vero's flexible and dealer-centric financing solutions can align with the ethos of a company that prides itself on strong retailer relationships. We are excited to provide custom financing solutions to The Harnack Company’s network, enhancing their ability to support the dealers they have a long history of working with through a program that reflects their purchasing needs."

Vero’s innovative approach to floorplan financing was developed to adapt to the unique demands of each dealer, offering a level of flexibility that standard financing solutions do not match. This partnership will support The Harnack Company's dealers by facilitating more effective inventory management and growth opportunities.

Mike Raecker, Vice President of The Harnack Company, commented, “In Vero, we found a partner whose philosophy of flexibility and personalization in dealer relations aligns with ours. Vero’s unique ability to offer dynamic, behavior-based financing terms made them an ideal choice for us. This partnership is not just about financing; it’s about enhancing the support we provide to our dealers, enabling them to thrive.”

With this collaboration, Vero and The Harnack Company are poised to set a new industry standard in dealer support within the outdoor power equipment sector. The partnership underscores a shared vision of nurturing dealer success through innovative, tailored financial solutions.

For additional information about Vero and its custom wholesale financing programs, please visit www.Vero-Technologies.com. To learn more about The Harnack Company and their product offerings, visit www.TheHarnackCompany.com.

About Vero:

Vero Technologies is a leading provider of wholesale financing solutions, serving a diverse range of verticals including auto, marine, powersports, agricultural equipment, and more. Vero partners with OEMs to deliver sponsored floor plan programs for their dealer networks, featuring a technology platform that offers real-time analytics, advanced risk management, and streamlined lending operations.

About The Harnack Company:

The Harnack Company is the wholesale distributor for the Grasshopper brand of Grounds Maintenance Equipment, serving the state of Iowa. They proudly supply equipment, parts and support to authorized Grasshopper retailers and their customers. With a warehouse located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, their lead time to provide parts and wholegoods to customers is typically one day or even the same day for those utilizing Will Call for pick up.