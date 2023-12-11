The CHOICE Institute at the University of Washington Partners With Komodo Health To Drive Critical Health Economic and Outcomes Research

SEATTLE & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute at the University of Washington’s School of Pharmacy is joining forces with Komodo Health as its data and technology partner to drive comparative outcomes and cost-effectiveness research and analytics. The CHOICE Institute envisions using Komodo’s technology to unlock high-quality insights into healthcare utilization, costs, and outcomes in the United States, working toward its vision of generating knowledge to improve individual and population health.

Researchers at The CHOICE Institute will use Komodo’s Sentinel application to gain access to real-world data derived from Komodo’s Healthcare Map, which is pegged as the industry’s most complete, connected, high-quality view of longitudinal healthcare in the U.S. The CHOICE team will use these insights to produce research across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including diabetes, dementia, sickle cell disease, pain management, cystic fibrosis, hepatitis C, and others. Researchers will study: the intersection of health policy, chronic disease management, and cognition; the value of care for conditions influencing healthy aging; vaccinations; antibiotic use; care locations; patient reimbursement; health econometrics and comparative effectiveness; and more.

“After reviewing data and technology platforms across the industry, we felt the quality and depth of Komodo’s data, combined with its flexible technology infrastructure, would uniquely position our team to conduct a wide range of advanced research across health economics, outcomes, and comparative effectiveness,” said Anirban Basu, PhD, Stergachis Family Endowed Director and Professor of Health Economics at The CHOICE Institute.

Komodo Health is the technology partner of choice for academic researchers of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and expediting the production of critical research-grade evidence using the most comprehensive and representative data available. Academic institutions continue to be the bedrock of healthcare research, driving innovative HEOR that impacts drug development, market access, and, ultimately, patient outcomes.

Komodo’s Sentinel application enables researchers to better model the clinical and financial impacts of a new therapy across patient populations, tapping into the Healthcare Map's longitudinal patient-level data as well as additional Komodo-built data layers that include mortality insights as well as race, ethnicity, and other demographic characteristics for hundreds of millions of patients in the U.S.

“The University of Washington is world-renowned for producing some of the most innovative health economics and outcomes research, so it is an honor to work together to advance critical areas of study,” said Web Sun, President and Co-Founder of Komodo Health. “With Komodo’s diverse array of data sources, unique level of data context, and highly flexible technology platform, we are helping to build the foundation for how academic institutions and HEOR teams can more quickly produce high-quality research and evidence on disease burden and healthcare outcomes.”

About University of Washington’s Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute

The CHOICE Institute is a global leader in generating knowledge to improve individual and population health through transformative learning, research, and dissemination about the effectiveness, safety, and value of medical products, services, and policies. It is a premier hub for health economics and outcomes research at the University of Washington.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.