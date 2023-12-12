Churchill Real Estate Receives Strategic Investment From Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Churchill Real Estate (“Churchill” or the “Firm”), a leading provider of capital market solutions with $7.4 billion of assets under management1 serving the U.S. residential real estate sector, today announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (“MUTB”) has acquired a minority interest in the Firm.

As an existing investor in Churchill’s strategies, MUTB is deeply familiar and aligned with Churchill’s differentiated investment platform and approach. Through this investment, Churchill will seek to draw on MUTB’s financial and strategic support to enhance its origination, financing, and product capabilities across the U.S. residential and multifamily markets. As Churchill looks to expand its product offerings this investment will allow Churchill to grow its global network of institutional investors and clients.

There will be no changes to Churchill’s strategy, investment process or day-to-day operations as a result of the transaction. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Derrick Land, a Managing Partner at Churchill, said, “ We are thrilled to welcome Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as a shareholder. This investment, which builds on our existing relationship with MUTB, underscores their belief in our business as well as the deep trust we cultivate with our partners.”

Shinichi Takasaka, Executive Officer and General Manager at MUTB Credit Products Investment Division, said, “ For more than a decade, Churchill has distinguished itself as one of the premier U.S. residential real estate investors with an unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation, and delivering risk-adjusted performance across market cycles. We are pleased to deepen our already strong and successful relationship and look forward to further enhancing Churchill’s capabilities, team, and product offerings over the long term.”

Churchill manages approximately $7.4 billion of assets under management1 on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Additionally, Churchill manages a whole loan servicing book of $2.07 billion.

Fried Frank served as legal advisor to Churchill and Piper Sandler & Co. served as its financial advisor. Baker McKenzie served as legal advisor to MUTB.

About Churchill Real Estate

Churchill Real Estate is a leading provider of innovative capital solutions (including structured lender finance and direct lending to alternative lenders) to the U.S. residential real estate sector. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina with an office in Tokyo, Japan. Churchill’s management team has significant experience operating and investing in residential real estate, direct originations, structured lending, and asset management. Churchill’s platform combines a proprietary technology offering that streamlines the entire lifecycle of a loan for a borrower, from origination to asset management, with a disciplined risk management approach designed to maximize returns. As of September 30, 2023, Churchill manages approximately $7.4 billion of assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Additionally, Churchill manages a whole loan servicing book of $2.07 billion. (Note: assets under management includes both securities and non-securities investments.) To learn more, please visit https://churchillre.com/.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, as a core member of MUFG, provides its customers with a wide range of comprehensive financial solutions leveraging unique and highly professional functions as a leading trust bank. Such financial solutions include real estate, stock transfer agency, asset management and investor services, and inheritance related services, in addition to banking operations. MUTB aims to realize its vision to be the trust bank that creates “a safe and affluent society” by always supporting its customers’ and society's challenges based on Trust, and thus created a new key concept: “Create a Better Tomorrow”. For more information, visit https://www.tr.mufg.jp/english.

1 Assets under management includes both securities and non-securities investments, as of 9/30/2023.