Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series transmission now available in Freightliner and Western Star vocational products.

Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series transmissions are now available at Freightliner and Western Star. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series transmissions are now available at Freightliner and Western Star. (Photo: Business Wire)

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has announced its Endurant XD™ series automated transmission is now available in select vocational Western Star and Freightliner models, both of which are subsidiaries of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA).

As part of the Cummins integrated powertrain, Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro, paired with the Cummins X12 or X15 engine, are available in the Western Star 47X and 49X and the Freightliner 114SD PLUS​.

“We offer our vocational customers reliable products that can be outfitted to suit their needs,” said Aaron Scates, Vice President, Vocational and Medium Duty Market Development at DTNA. “By offering the Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series transmissions in our Western Star and Freightliner vehicles, our customers will have more options when spec’ing for their specific application.”

The Endurant XD series are all-new, purpose-built, 18-speed automated manual transmissions designed for applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as heavy-haul and double- and triple-trailer tractors, and heavy-duty vocational trucks operating in harsh environments.

“The Endurant XD series represents a new level of precision, control, and durability that will change the way vocational fleets think about AMTs,” said Dave Karnes, vice president, Sales, Eaton Cummins.

The Endurant XD has undergone millions of miles of testing from Australia to Mexico, in a variety of applications including dump and logging trucks. Its robust design features encapsulate electronics that are protected from the environment and provides operators with oil pressure and temperature information to ensure performance in extreme conditions.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI). The global joint venture produces and markets industry-leading, heavy-duty automated transmissions for commercial vehicles. For more information visit www.eatoncummins.com.