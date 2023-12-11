Update on Disclosed Matter: Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Execute Contract for Absorption-type Company Split to Integrate Power-generator Systems Businesses

TOKYO--()--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO: 7011) announced today that they have each signed a contract for an absorption-type company split with MTG Co., LTD, which has been established as a preparatory company to integrate the two firms’ power-generator systems businesses under a planned joint venture. As previously announced, the two firms agreed—in principle by a basic agreement (hereinafter MOU) on December 26, 2022 and in detail by a definitive agreement (hereinafter DA) on May 29, 2023—on a plan to transfer their respective power-generator systems businesses to the planned joint-venture company in which Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will become the shareholders on April 1, 2024.

Also today, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding amendment of DA (hereinafter Amendment Agreement).

Item numbers below are consistent with the previous announcement on May 29, 2023, and newly announced information is underlined.

2. Details of Integration

(1) Schedule

Execution of basic agreement

December 26, 2022

Decision on Absorption-type Company Split

May 29, 2023

Execution of definitive agreements

Execution of company-split agreement

Execution of Amendment Agreement

December 11,2023

Effective date of company splits

April 1, 2024 (tentative)

Contacts

Media inquiries
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Public Relations Division
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Corporate Communication Department
mediacontact_global@mhi.com

