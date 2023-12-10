Teoayeah’s Christmas Gift List for All Kids (12/11-12/24)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The annual Christmas season is just around the corner and the festive spirit fills the air. In order to give every child a satisfying Christmas gift, Teoayeah has prepared the safest and most reliable simulation electric toy cars for kids with various styles and functions. Thanks to the remaining offers from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are now some great value specials at record low prices.

The Christmas Sale is one of the last chances of the year. Teoayeah flagship store has prepared an amazing discount of up to 42% on the whole range of children's electric cars during 12/11-12/24. There are super cool licensed cars, beach cars, off-road and tractor series with different styles and colorways. Whether you are looking for Christmas gifts for your kids or you just want to look for a cheap gift, our Christmas Sale Roundup has all your needs covered.

Licensed Land Rover Electric Vehicle (Best Price, Up to 42% Off)

This Land Rover licensed electric car has a very cute and cool appearance and is upgraded from traditional sealed lead-acid batteries to high-quality lithium batteries, which have a long lifespan, long runtime, and slow power loss when not in use, which can shorten the charging time from 8 hours (the average in the market) to 3 hours, and quickly soothe the children's anxious waiting mood. Similarly, the Land Rover has two modes of remote control for parents and manual driving for children, and the center console supports wireless connection with cell phones to play favorite music or stories for children. Meanwhile, this vehicle is available in four colors (white, pink, black and red). You should not miss it for a Christmas gift - you can always find one that your child likes.

Six Wheeler - Specialized Christmas Gift for Big Kids (41% Off)

This new vehicle is our carefully researched big toy for big kids, with 6 premium EVA tires that provide more grip and shock absorption than plastic tires and are more durable. Independently tuned shock absorbing springs front and rear create a comfortable ride. The seat is widened to 15.3 inches and easily carries children up to 5.2 feet tall. The metal steel frame is safe and strong, with excellent impact resistance and is not easily damaged. 15-minute quick installation structure design - you only need to install the tires and a few accessories, reducing the hassle caused by the installation. Genuine 24V battery, unlike 2 batteries in series, has more stable output and excellent power. 75Wx4 motor drive, traveling speed up to 5.9 mph, 4WD/2WD switching, all greatly satisfy your child's desire to explore and challenge.

Licensed Mercedes-Benz G63 Ride-on Car (40% Off, the Lowest Price 129.99$)

The Mercedes-Benz G63 is an officially licensed children's station wagon modeled after the sleek look of the high-end Mercedes-Benz G63. Equipped with a 12V rechargeable battery and two powerful 25W motors, it is capable of traveling at speeds of 1.9 to 3.1 mph for approximately 40-60 minutes, allowing your child to experience the fun of long-distance driving. Just like a real car, it comes with seat belts, lights and a music player. In addition to built-in music, the G63 supports USB or wireless media Bluetooth connection to your phone to play your baby's favorite songs or stories. It is also equipped with a remote control that allows parents to get involved for more safety, and of course, your baby can choose to drive independently on their own to enjoy a real driving experience. Unlike other toy cars, our car starts slowly and comfortably, avoiding injuries caused by sudden acceleration.

In addition, we have added a plus version that offers an enlarged body with a length of 120 cm, 10 cm longer than a regular license plate car, and expanded seating space for children aged 3 to 8 years old and up to 4.2 feet tall. The battery is enlarged to 12V 10Ah and has a range of up to 90 minutes, allowing children to drive for a long time. Two 45W 550 motors provide strong power with a top speed of 4mph and a maximum load of 110bls.

Now is the perfect time to get your hands on one! (Black, White, Red, Blue, Gray)

Harley Jeep Ride on Car (30% Off)

With excellent driving performance, two powerful 35W drive motors with a top speed of 3.1 mph, the small Jeep is equipped with four large 11-inch tires for a more realistic off-road driving experience. Two modes of self-driving and parental control, providing P-stop button, convenient for parents to park remotely to avoid potential dangers and protect children's safety. Low battery voice reminder, when the power is about to run out, the car will emit a "low battery" sound, so that it is easy to replenish the power in time. Meanwhile, the car has two charging methods and is equipped with a removable battery, so you can charge more conveniently wherever you are.

2-in-1 Detachable Tractor (24% Off)

This tractor offers two ways to play, with little gardeners having the option of using the trailer to transport toys, dolls, flowers, and more, or removing the tractor for a free ride. Parental and manual control modes are also available, as well as the ability to play your child's favorite song or story at an adjustable volume via Bluetooth and USB while driving. Parents can take the opportunity to purchase this product at a low price during the Pre-Christmas Deals and Promotions to give their children a favorite gift. (Red, Green, Blue)

4x4 Off-Road Electric car (20% Off)

It features a high-capacity 7AH battery with four independent 25W motors, four-wheel drive, and a range of up to 40-50 minutes. Parental controls regulate speed up to 3 levels with a range of up to 100 feet (speed regulation is for parental controls only). In addition to built-in music and a TF card, you can play music via wireless, AUX, and USB connections from your audio devices. (Black, White, Pink, Red)

25W Toddler ATV (20% Off)

Supplied with a 6V 4.5Ah rechargeable battery and wall charger, this ATV provides toddlers with 40 minutes of riding time on a full charge, traveling at a safe, constant speed of 2 mph. Plus, this adorable mini four-wheeled ATV comes with a sheet of DIY stickers, including letters and numbers, so kids can get creative and design their own ATV. (Black, Red, Pink)

About Teoayeah

Teoayeah is a young, energetic brand dedicated to providing children with safe and high-performance riding gifts. Each toy car is equipped with specialized safety facilities to meet the riding needs of children of different ages, accompanying and caring for baby's healthy growth! In a very short span of time, Teoayeah has earned extremely high praise from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media and consumers. Adhering to the motto of “Love Drive, Together Grow,” Teoayeah brings the best playmates to accompany childhood to the most adorable audience, providing a wide range of quality gift options for parents, and each gift of love can span happy childhood and leave indelible and precious memories in the hearts of parents and children.

To learn more about Teoayeah and to get in touch, please visit www.Teoayeah.com.