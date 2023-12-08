FIA Selects Hoosier Racing Tire for World Rallycross Championship

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hoosier Racing Tire, the world’s largest manufacturer of racing tires, proudly announced that the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has named Hoosier as the exclusive tire partner for FIA World and European Rallycross Championship.

“We are excited to enter into a new partnership with Hoosier,” said Andrew Wheatley, FIA Rally Director. “We are very impressed with Hoosier’s product performance and are looking forward to launching this partnership with the start of the 2024 season.”

Following the press conference at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hoosier executives expressed a commitment to continue global growth, not only for the off-road segments but for the overall Hoosier motorsports portfolio. Excelling through the independent testing and FIA approval, Hoosier and the FIA enter into a three-year agreement, running 2024-2026. Unique to the 2024 World Rallycross Championship season will be a “Battle of Technologies” pairing electric-powered (EV) cars alongside internal combustion (ICE) cars on equal terms.

“This is the right step forward for us to continue the growth of our brand internationally,” said Joerg Burfien, President and CEO of Hoosier Racing Tire. “It is a great opportunity allowing us to showcase our product performance.”

“We are excited to work within the Rallycross paddocks at World, European and National stages,” said Martin Heckers, Head of Hoosier Racing Tire Europe. “This underlines our commitment to grow our Rally and Rallycross product portfolio globally.”

For more information on Hoosier tires, contact your nearest Hoosier Racing Tire Distributor. A complete list of locations can be found at www.hoosiertire.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

TIRES DESIGNED FOR CHAMPIONS

Hoosier Racing Tire, the largest race tire manufacturer in the world, has continually promoted passion, pride, and success in the racing industry since 1957. Based in Plymouth, Ind. their state-of-the-art facility, including a fully integrated technology and R&D center, is solely dedicated to engineering, designing, supporting, and manufacturing the over 1,000 different types of racing and high-performance tires currently produced. Instilled with the heritage of champions, Hoosier utilizes a model sales and distribution network to deliver winning results globally. Hoosier Racing Tire is a 100% subsidiary of Continental AG.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

About the FIA World Rallycross Championship

Rallycross combines the very best elements of rallying and circuit racing, with a history stretching back more than half a century. Blending cutting-edge innovation with family-friendly spectator appeal, the FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX) showcases wheel-to-wheel action on mixed surfaces (dirt and asphalt) within amphitheatre-like venues.

An evolution of the popular and prestigious FIA European Rallycross Championship, World RX was launched in 2014 and represents the international pinnacle of the discipline, visiting some of the most iconic venues in the sport. In evidence of its commitment to cutting-edge innovation, the series entered a new era in 2022 by embracing electric technology, while 2024 will herald the beginning of the ‘Battle of Technologies’, as the series’ powerful EV cars take on their sustainably-fueled combustion counterparts on equal terms for the first time.