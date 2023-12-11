Kontrol Technologies Adds Carbon Sequestration Monitoring Customer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), adds a carbon sequestration monitoring Customer (the “Customer”) to its industrial emissions platform. The Company will provide real time monitoring for its Customer to support the development and integration of carbon sequestration solutions at a large industrial facility in Ontario, Canada.

“The market around carbon sequestration is taking hold as large industrial emitters may face financial penalties if they are unable to meet their emission targets,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. “Many large industrial emitters are moving forward with carbon sequestration plans, and we are pleased to be able to support the growth of this new opportunity with real-time monitoring solutions which can monitor and measure various emissions and emission levels.”

According to Natural Resources Canada, in response to the climate imperative, global momentum in the carbon management sector has grown substantially in recent years, with over 570 carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects in development. By 2030, 368 projects are expected to be operational, with an anticipated capacity to capture 743 Mt of CO2 per year. www.natural-resources.canada.ca/climate-change

The Customer will not be named for industry competitive reasons.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings. Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press releases includes, but is not limited to, the following: future emission monitoring solutions and products to be offered by Kontrol for its potential customers; that the future success of any of Kontrol’s products; and customer demand relating to continuous emissions. Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company; that the anticipated timing of implementing continuous emission monitoring solutions for Customers will go as planned; and that demand will continue for continuous emission monitoring technology and for the Company’s products in particular. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.