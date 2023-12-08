Southwestern Law School Adds YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Its Suite of Ed-Tech Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, California, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide. The Video Platform will be used in addition to the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, which the institution adopted to help increase the accessibility of digital media and course content.

Southwestern Law School technologists were seeking a robust video platform that enables instructors to create engaging, interactive content. In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures, the college will benefit from auto-captioning and the ability to edit captions, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. The institution also will benefit from adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, as well as visual analytics to see how content is making an impact. YuJa’s Video Platform integrates directly with Canvas, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa’s suite of ed-tech tools provides institutions with a one-stop shop for driving digital learning at institutions of all sizes, and we’re excited for Southwestern to experience all the tools the Video Platform has to offer,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Each of YuJa’s solutions are powerful on their own, but when combined, they create a more impactful, streamlined learning experience for all learners.”

ABOUT SOUTHWESTERN LAW SCHOOL

Founded in 1911 as an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian institution, Southwestern Law School is fully approved by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools. It is the only law school to offer four J.D. courses of study that differ in scheduling and instructional approach, including traditional full- and part-time programs as well as a unique two-year accelerated curriculum (SCALE). Southwestern also offers a concurrent J.D./M.B.A. program with The Drucker Graduate School of Management; a J.D./M.A. program in Negotiation with California State University, Dominguez Hills; a public policy certificate program with the Pardee RAND Graduate School; a bioscience industry certificate program with the Keck Graduate Institute; and LL.M. programs in entertainment and media law and general studies.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.