Paris Saint-Germain, Nobis and Jay Chou Unveil Collaboration on "Ace of Stade". A Limited-Edition Collectors Set

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the iconic Parisian football club; Nobis, the renowned Canadian outerwear brand and Jay Chou, the Asian global superstar, are thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking collaboration: the "Ace of Stade" 3-IN-1 Collector's Set. This exclusive partnership marries a spectacular blend of fashion, football, and music in their one-of-a-kind jacket pairing.

The "Ace of Stade" collaboration is multi-faceted, drawing inspiration from three forms of magic: Vanish, Appearance and Transformation, and the magical game of football. "Magic is actually like music. It is a universal language," says the King of Mandopop, Jay Chou. This theme resonates with Jay Chou's passion for magic and represents being at the pinnacle of any field, akin to football and performance. The 'Ace' is a nod to the Ace of Spades, representing excellence. The term 'Stade' reflects the unifying spirit of PSG and Jay Chou, captivating stadiums worldwide, whether it be through music or football.

This collector's set includes the Ace All-Terrain Urban Shell, which features adjustable sleeves, a vanishing phone pocket, backpack straps, and a versatile chest pocket system, ideal for a range of everyday-carry items—the Ace Shell layers seamlessly with the Stade Insulated Mid-Layer, offering year-round protection.

The final flourish of this collection is the numbered, collectible limited edition disappearing illusion box, embodying the magic and allure of this collaboration. Each package includes instructions to perform the magic illusion, adding an element of surprise and delight for the fans.

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer: “We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Jay Chou, the all-round artist and king of Mandopop, and proud of this "triptych" collaboration with Nobis, an innovative clothing designer who offers pieces that are both technical and singular, with whom we had already collaborated in 2017. This is a demonstration of our ability to create ever more bridges between different worlds and highlights the growing popularity of Paris Saint-Germain in Asia and North America.”

Jay Chou, Asian singer, musician and actor: “Delighted to continue collaborating with PSG, looking forward to bringing many exciting surprises to everyone in the future.” Kevin Au-Yeung, President of Nobis: “our collections are always designed with purpose, a blend of fashion and function, collaborating with PSG and Jay Chou, each a master in their own craft, is an exciting moment we’re happy to share with the world.”

Only 800 limited edition sets will be available for pre-sale, with deliveries commencing mid-December. This collaboration is a testament to the shared values of innovation, excellence, and global appeal that Paris Saint-Germain, Nobis, and Jay Chou embody. For more details on the "Ace of Stade" collection, please visit the Nobis website.

Ace: EUR €999 / USD $995 / CAD $995

Stade: EUR €799 / USD $995 CAD $695

Collector’s Set: EUR €1,999 / USD $1,895 / CAD $1,895

Available at nobis.com, Nobis stores worldwide, and PSG Toronto.

About Nobis

Nobis, the globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear, and accessory brand, is redefining the outerwear landscape with its unique blend of style, functionality, and quiet confidence. With a firm commitment to timeless design, Nobis embraces the "Gorpcore" fashion trend, creating outerwear pieces that seamlessly merge fashion-forward aesthetics with unparalleled functionality to face unpredictable environments. As Nobis expands its global reach to China, its strength in the North American and South Korean markets shines brighter than ever. Nobis is available in over 35 countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czechia, Austria, and Japan. Stockists include esteemed retailers such as Sporting Life, Harry Rosen, 24S, SSENSE, Matches, Harrods, and Lotte, where customers can experience the impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional design that define the Nobis brand.

Nobis continues to push the boundaries of quiet luxury in the premium outerwear and accessories markets, offering a sense of adventure and individuality. Visit nobis.com for more details.

About Jay Chou

Jay Chou is a highly versatile artist with hundreds of millions of fans in Asia. He is a singer, songwriter, film director, actor, art collector, presenter and magician. Born on 18th January 1979 in Taipei, Taiwan, he is married and has three children. He has won various awards during his career and has been an ambassador for several major global brands such as PSG, Tudor and Sotheby's. At the age of 4, he learnt to play the piano and later the cello. At school, he took an interest in music, writing and composing songs. He was spotted for the first time in 1998, when a friend sang one of his songs in a televised talent show, accompanied by Jay on the piano. The programme's presenter signed a contract with a record label so that the young man could write songs for other artists, which then led to him singing them himself. He started out as a songwriter then as a singer. In 2000, his first album, "Jay", shot him to stardom. His musical style is a fusion of oriental and western traditions, with meaningful lyrics in a very personal narrative style. His second album, "Fantasy", and the five that followed earned him hundreds of millions of fans of all ages across Asia. Jay Chou appeared on the cover of TIME magazine a few years after his career began. At the same time, Jay Chou made his first foray into acting in 2005. He has appeared in two Hollywood films: The Green Hornet and Now You See Me: The Second Act. He wrote a song for the latter, which was the first time that a Chinese song had been used as a theme tune for a Hollywood film. Jay Chou also sung the theme tune for Kung Fu Panda 3. Jay Chou adores France! The video for "Love Confession", which has had over 230 million views, was filmed in France. He also performed a magic show in the Pompidou Centre in Paris. The second season of his popular Netflix show "J-Style Trip" was filmed in France and featured Saskia de Rothschild, who owns Château Lafitte. In mid-July 2022, he will present his new album as well as a collection of NFTs in collaboration with PSG. Currently working on a number of projects, both in music and film, he is planning a concert in Paris, France, in 2024, where he lives for part of the year with his wife and children.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain is the most successful club in France and one of the top clubs in European elite. Since 2011, it has been owned by Qatar Sports Investment and has achieved fantastic results both on and off the pitch. The club has won a national record of 11 French titles and 48 trophies since its creation, including an impressive 30 trophies since 2011. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players over the years, including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Messi, and currently boasts some of the best players in the world. The club has a large and growing community of social media followers, with over 200 million followers, making it one of the largest in world sport. Paris Saint-Germain is a forward-thinking club that has added an eSports team to its men's football, women's football, handball, and judo teams. The club is also committed to giving back to the community and has significantly increased funding for its Foundation/Endowment Fund with the aim of developing far-reaching programs for disadvantaged young people.