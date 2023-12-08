Massov Named the Official Uniform and Apparel Partner of the American Flag Football League

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In anticipation of its inaugural season launch in April 2024, the American Flag Football League (AFFL) today announced a strategic partnership with Massov Athletics that includes Massov being named the league’s Official Uniform and Apparel Partner and Exclusive Uniform Supplier.

Under the partnership, Massov will provide all uniforms, sideline apparel, and practice gear for all AFFL players, coaches, and staff. Massov also will operate and manage the official AFFL online store as well as manage official AFFL merchandise kiosks at games, in both instances, giving AFFL fans the ability to create customized apparel. In addition, the partnership is notable in that Massov and AFFL will collaborate to create an innovation lab that designs, tests, and produces apparel and equipment specifically designed for flag football players.

“As we prepare for our inaugural AFFL season, we are thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Massov that includes their designation as the league’s Official Uniform and Apparel Partner,” said Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL President & COO. “Like the AFFL, Massov is utilizing cutting-edge technology and innovative materials that set new standards for elite athletic performance. As flag football prepares to take the global stage at the 2028 Olympics, our new groundbreaking collaborative partnership will empower players of all ages and disrupt the status quo with new uniforms, accessories, and equipment constructed specifically for flag football.”

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey with the American Flag Football League in their inaugural season, solidifying Massov's commitment to the very community that birthed our brand,” said Shane Stern, Massov CEO & Co-Founder. “As the official uniform and apparel partner, Massov is not just outfitting players – we're weaving innovation into the very fabric of the game. Through the collaboration of our innovation lab, we're poised to redefine the experience on the field, creating cutting-edge apparel, equipment, and technology that will advance the sport for athletes, training staff, and spectators. As flag football makes its debut on the Olympic stage in 2028, Massov stands proud as a key player in shaping the future of this dynamic sport. Together with the AFFL, we're not just dressing athletes; we're shaping the evolution of flag football, ensuring every player, from the pros to the youth leagues, experiences the pinnacle of performance and style on the field."

About AFFL

The AFFL was founded in 2016 to grow the game of flag football. We offer youth and women’s competition, and in 2024, the inaugural men’s pro league will launch with teams in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville. For more information, visit affl.com and follow the league on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Massov

Founded in 2020, Massov is a brand whose mission is to empower athletes to reach further through groundbreaking product and material innovation. Born in the flag football community, Massov remains rooted in the sport while leveraging their innovation to expand to new categories to advance athletic performance for all athletes – with plans to release over 40 new products by the end of 2025. Massov donates ten percent of net proceeds from every order to their 501(c)3 non-profit programs. For more information, visit massovathletics.com and follow the brand on Instagram.