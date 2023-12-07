Infobip to Deliver Conversational Commerce via AuthVia in Strategic Partnership

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has partnered with AuthVia, a pioneer in Text-to-Pay and conversational commerce solutions, to bring secure payment and transaction capabilities to messaging channels.

Through the partnership, Infobip's vast network of enterprise customers and developers will be able to offer customers new ways to complete purchases, sign documents, and conduct more transactions directly within messaging apps like text/SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

Leveraging AuthVia’s patented authentication technology, consumers will be able to pay bills, make purchases, and conduct other financial transactions simply by replying to a text message. This enables a seamless and secure checkout experience without visiting separate payment pages or apps.

“By combining Infobip's vast network and effective messaging tools with AuthVia's conversational commerce expertise, businesses now have a complete solution that works across various communication channels,” said Ethan Gustav, Infobip Group President of North America. "Messaging is increasingly the preferred way for businesses and consumers to communicate. This partnership positions us at the forefront of an emerging trend that will transform commerce."

Infobip sets the industry standard with its reliable and scalable cloud communications platform, while AuthVia specializes in cutting-edge conversational commerce solutions. This collaboration allows businesses to boost customer engagement and increase revenue effortlessly.

The partnership comes as messaging platforms have exploded in usage during the pandemic, and consumers strongly prefer engaging with businesses through chat. AuthVia's technology will allow Infobip's extensive network of customers to capture this opportunity by offering payments, signatures, and other transactions directly where conversations are already taking place.

"Our technology was purpose-built to enable commerce within messaging conversations in a secure and compliant manner," said Chris Brunner, Founder & CEO of AuthVia. "Partnering with Infobip allows us to bring those capabilities to a vast new set of merchants and their customers, setting a new standard for conversational commerce experiences, offering a user-friendly experience for everyone involved.”

The partnership initially covers Infobip customers in North America, with plans to expand globally. Early adopting merchants are already seeing dramatic increases in payment completion rates and faster times to payment by enabling transactions through messaging.

Infobip's extensive global network will enable AuthVia to extend its solutions to a broader audience, fostering international growth opportunities for both companies. The collaboration sets the stage for continuous innovation in conversational commerce.

About AuthVia

AuthVia is an innovative Los Angeles-based SaaS company at the forefront of conversational commerce with patented text-to-pay technology leveraging stored card data. Their flagship technology, TXT2PAY®, delivers an easier, faster, and more secure payment experience via text messaging and other message-based communication channels, such as WhatsApp. AuthVia connects the business, consumer, and payment processors quickly and easily, expediting cash flow and streamlining the payment process. For more information, visit AuthVia.com.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.