Archetype Entertainment Reveals EXODUS - An Epic Sci-Fi RPG That Puts Players at the Center of an Emotional Story

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archetype Entertainment, an Austin-based video game studio comprised of veteran AAA developers, took the stage at The Game Awards to provide a first look at EXODUS, their epic new sci-fi action-adventure role-playing game (RPG). The debut game from legendary RPG creator James Ohlen’s new studio is a next-generation, story-driven RPG that marries cinematic storytelling with deep emotional impact featuring broad player agency and modern AAA gameplay. The story is fueled by the consequences of player choices due to the impact of Time Dilation, and how they change the lives of those we love most.

“EXODUS introduces an innovative new sci-fi world that forces players to face the consequences of their choices over time,” said James Ohlen, Co-Founder, Studio Head, and Executive Creative Director at Archetype Entertainment. “We introduce the player, as the Traveler, to an original sci-fi universe, a world created with an incredible level of detail in collaboration with award-winning sci-fi authors. The gameplay setting and story we created is built around the impact of Time Dilation, a concept I’ve been fascinated with since I was 12 years-old. We use Time Dilation as a catalyst impacting the choices you make in-game that sets in motion events affecting your relationships with your loved ones, and your entire civilization, for generations.”

In EXODUS, humanity has fled a dying Earth, finding a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for survival. As The Traveler, you are humanity’s last hope. Your job is to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful beings in the universe, the Celestials – humanity’s greatest enemy. But there’s a catch - Time Dilation. As Travelers on interstellar missions, days for you are decades back home. The sacrifices you make to protect your loved ones create unpredictable consequences that change your world -- reshaping the future. Returning home, you confront the consequences of your choices. In Exodus, the outcome of those choices manifests at a massive level, compounding over generations.

“We’ve always dreamed of creating a game like EXODUS, and we're thrilled to finally be making it with the support of an incredible team alongside us. We’re building a world we think players will want to immerse themselves in and we're eager for players to explore this new universe,” said Chad Robertson, Co-Founder, General Manager and Executive Producer at Archetype Entertainment. “Our team is putting their full talent and passion behind the vision of crafting a player experience that will captivate fans by creating a bond between them and their character based on the level of impact they have on this world over time.”

Fans interested in joining by becoming Founders can sign up now to earn exclusive in-game items. To find out more about the Founder’s Program, visit EXODUSGAME.COM. EXODUS is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

About Archetype

Archetype Entertainment is an Austin-based studio established in 2019 as a division of game developer and publisher Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro. Founded by veteran game creator James Ohlen, Archetype Entertainment is comprised of veteran developers from AAA RPG development studios including BioWare, Naughty Dog, 343 Industries, Blizzard and more. The studio is developing EXODUS, an epic new sci-fi roleplaying game (RPG) franchise. Learn more at www.archetype-entertainment.com.

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and studios in Austin, Montreal, Raleigh and Renton; Wizards is dedicated to fostering world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit our company website and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).