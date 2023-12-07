Secure Medical Chooses Edgio for Fast, Secure Delivery of Telehealth Services

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced that Secure Medical, a leading telehealth provider and parent company of eDrugstore.com and ourdoctor.com, has switched from a competitive Content Delivery Network (CDN) to Edgio’s Performance and Security offerings to ensure their web properties are the highest-performing and secure, all at an affordable price.

Prior to the move to Edgio, Secure Medical faced significant challenges. Website latency issues resulted in poor user experience and reduced client engagement. In addition, the lack of built-in DDoS protection also raised concerns about the security of sensitive medical information. These issues, combined with excessive costs, led Secure Medical to seek an alternative solution.

The decision to switch to Edgio was driven by the foremost requirement for cost reduction, a more robust and up-to-date platform, and enhanced support offerings. With the implementation of Edgio's CDN, Secure Medical not only achieved its goals but also found that Edgio surpassed expectations, proving to be a transformative solution to the myriad challenges faced before the switch.

“We switched to Edgio because they offered substantially better tools, pricing, and support,” said Kyle Rao, President of Secure Medical. “The platform is extremely reliable and robust, and Edgio’s support team is quick to respond and resolve any issue. We all sleep better at night knowing we’re on an extremely reliable platform with DDoS protection and dual WAF built-in and all with the support of Edgio’s expert services team.”

Since switching to Edgio, Secure Medical has witnessed substantial benefits, including significant cost savings. Edgio not only ensured secure and high-performing websites but also demonstrated a notable improvement in cache hit rates, with a remarkable 61% compared to the previous 40% on the competitive CDN, leading to significantly faster page loads.

Edgio’s built-in DDoS protection and dual WAF also added extra layers of security without an additional cost, fortifying Secure Medical's digital infrastructure against potential threats.

“We are honored to have played a pivotal role in Secure Medical's transformative journey. Secure Medical's success underscores the power of our CDN solutions in delivering not just websites but seamless, secure, and high-performing digital experiences,” said Ajay Kapur, CTO and GM of Applications for Edgio. “We remain committed to empowering businesses like Secure Medical with innovative technologies that drive success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.