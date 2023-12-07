Ecovative and Limbraco Join Forces to Transform Mushroom Farming with Cutting-Edge Technology

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks a significant milestone as Ecovative, the frontrunner in mycelium-based materials, and Limbraco International BV, a leading manufacturer in mushroom agricultural machinery, proudly announce a strategic alliance to manufacture specialized farming equipment for the production of Ecovative’s flagship AirMycelium™ crops. This collaboration is focused on developing state-of-the-art filling and harvesting equipment, aimed at introducing new, high-value mycelium crops to the mushroom farming industry and accelerating the growth of the mycelium materials sector.

" We are excited about this partnership with Ecovative," says Frank Cornelissen of Limbraco International BV. " It represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and new markets, aimed at empowering mushroom farmers with the tools they need for success in an emerging and competitive industry."

Ecovative’s technology unlocks a new mushroom mycelium crop for use in fashion materials and animal-free meats. The technology is designed to integrate directly with existing mushroom farms, allowing mushroom growers a quick addition of high value, fast growing product lines to their facilities.

To bring the burgeoning mycelium-based industry to market at scale, Limbraco's machinery includes custom-designed equipment that ensures consistently high yields and quality material when paired with Ecovative’s patented growing process. A successful pilot with Whitecrest Mushrooms, a large commercial mushroom farm in Ontario Canada, demonstrated the viability of this approach, and the farm will be dedicating half of its mushroom production capacity to the new AirMycelium technology in 2024.

“ Limbraco's sophisticated and reliable equipment is essential for meeting the unique requirements of Ecovative’s mycelium crop, AirMycelium.” said Gavin McIntyre, Chief Commercial Officer at Ecovative, “ This strategic alliance is a significant step towards scaling up the production of new high-value mycelium crops for mushroom farmers, which hold immense potential for food and fashion."

The announcement comes after a year of close collaboration between Ecovative and Limbraco. Access to Ecovative and Limbraco's mycelium production machinery will be exclusive to Ecovative’s mushroom farm network. To enquire about opportunities or become a contract grower visit ecovative.com.

About Ecovative:

Ecovative is a biological science and design company, advancing mycelium technology to transform industries with high quality, Earth-friendly materials. Founded in 2007, Ecovative makes mycelium materials and products commercially competitive and accessible to everyone. Leveraging its Mycelium Foundry, dedicated production capacity and a range of industry leading partners, Ecovative grows better materials for everyday needs. To learn more, visit ecovative.com.

About Limbraco:

For over 50 years Limbraco has been active in the mechanization, automation and delivery of complete systems in the entire mushroom growing sector. With in-house knowledge and technology, Limbraco is able to offer turnkey projects, both in the Netherlands and around the world. This means the engineering, construction, machine technology and climate control systems required for a mushroom farm in its entirety. All specific components are manufactured in-house, for example, picking lorries, conveyors, special doors, climate units, control cabinets, et cetera.