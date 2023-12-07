Certa and Castellum.AI Partner to Provide Compliance and Procurement Professionals with Enhanced Financial Crime Risk Data for Improved Third-Party Risk Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certa, the leader in third-party management solutions, today announced a partnership with Castellum.AI, a global financial crime risk platform. The partnership integrates Castellum.AI risk screening into Certa’s TPRM platform, providing compliance and procurement professionals access to the most accurate, reliable, and fastest information on sanctions, export controls, adverse media, beneficial ownership, and more. This integration enables clients to meet global AML requirements and ensure their customers and suppliers are not subject to government restrictions.

Third-party risk management professionals often rely on multiple systems to maintain vendor onboarding, due diligence, investigations, and other aspects of their job. By providing financial crime risk screening directly within their TPRM platform, Certa and Castellum.AI enable these professionals to automate the entire risk screening process.

“At Certa, we are committed to making customer and supplier onboarding as effortless as possible,” said Jag Lamba, CEO and founder of Certa. “By bringing Castellum.AI’s data into our AI-powered platform, compliance and risk professionals can quickly and easily bring on third parties with confidence that they aren’t also welcoming financial crime risk.”

“We’re very excited to announce this partnership with Certa,” said Peter Piatetsky, CEO of Castellum.AI. “By integrating our data with Certa’s TPRM solution, we’re able to provide compliance and procurement professionals with the most accurate and reliable vendor risk insights, updated every five minutes. Now they can identify risks like forced labor, export controls, or other reputational risks as part of an automated vendor onboarding process.”

This news comes on the heels of Certa’s $35M Series B funding round and the launch of its new AI-powered solution, CertaAssist, and Castellum.AI’s $4M seed round funding.

About Certa

Certa helps Fortune 500 firms with global third-party compliance, risk management, and ESG. Certa is a comprehensive platform to manage all third parties globally which can be personalized via a no-code studio and an open architecture with 120+ ready-made integrations.

Certa has been recognized as a Top 50 Procurement Providers to Watch in 2022 by Spend Matters, and a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for Third Party Risk Management Solutions and IT Vendor Risk Management Solutions.

About Castellum.AI

Castellum.AI helps businesses identify financial crime risk with its patent-pending technology that reduces false positives by 80%. With a global database covering sanctions, PEPs, adverse media, and other risk data categories, users can easily screen customers and suppliers to comply with AML regulations. Castellum.AI provides screening through its online platform, API, and data subscription services.

Since launching its Beta in 2022, Castellum.AI has secured over 1,250% user growth, signed Fortune 500 customers, and enabled clients to ace regulatory exams.

