Women’s Health Associates Selects AI-powered, Ambient Listening Technology Sunoh.ai to Transform Clinical Documentation and Improve Quality Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunoh.ai, an EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology, today announced that Idaho-based Women’s Health Associates is keen on implementing Sunoh.ai at its practice to help streamline clinical documentation and meet operational challenges.

Women’s Health Associates provides comprehensive medical services in fields such as gynecology, obstetrics, women’s health primary care, family planning, and minimally invasive surgery. The practice is dedicated to delivering personalized care and attention to each patient. Given the nature of care, the practice reports that some patients are uncomfortable with the presence of a human scribe during office visits. Additionally, due to the high turnover rate of scribes, providers’ workflows are often disrupted when training new staff. By implementing Sunoh.ai, Women’s Health Associates hopes to reduce these challenges and enhance the patient’s experience.

“We have been utilizing in-person and remote scribes for several years,” said Scott Tucker, practice administrator at Women’s Health Associates. “While medical scribes provide valuable care, many plan to continue their professional education in medical school, resulting in high turnover and workflow disruption. We see Sunoh as an opportunity to address these challenges. The technology will help create a patient encounter record, allowing our providers to make changes and revisit it as needed, which we also see as an opportunity to aid in risk and liability mitigation. We hope it will strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, enhancing the patient's experience and help streamline the documentation process at our practice.”

Sunoh is an AI-powered EHR-agnostic platform that seamlessly integrates with any existing EHR system. It transcribes natural language conversations between doctors and patients, offering both parties a unique and immersive experience, which is reviewed and approved by the physician. The need for provider multi-tasking while seeing and assessing patients’ is reduced by allowing the provider to focus less on the computer and more on the patient. Sunoh helps providers save time by decreasing the administrative burden associated with documentation and the number of required clicks in the EHR. It automatically summarizes the conversation into a draft progress note, making documentation faster and more efficient. Sunoh goes beyond clinical documentation and helps capture lab, imaging, medication orders, referrals, and follow-up appointment details.

Sunoh ensures the security and privacy of patient data by using industry-standard encryption and security protocols. It is compliant with all relevant healthcare regulations, including HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996). Sunoh does not transfer patient data outside of the practice’s EHR system. Moreover, it is customizable to fit a practice's specific needs, such as by adding custom templates or fields to the documentation process. Sunoh improves the efficiency and quality of patient care by streamlining the documentation process and reducing errors, allowing doctors to spend less time on administration and more time with patients.

Learn more about Sunoh.ai at Sunoh.ai.

About Women’s Health Associates

Women’s Health Associates provides care to women across Idaho with specialties in women’s health, gynecology, obstetrics, women’s health primary care, family planning, minimally invasive surgery, etc. Our team works with women in all stages of life ranging from first exams to menopause and everything in between. Our team is kind and caring and ready to work with you. For more information, visit www.womenshealthboise.com or call (208) 338-8900.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/