Barstool Sports Drafts Seraphic Security for Enterprise Browser Security

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seraphic Security, a leader in enterprise browser security, today announced that it was chosen by Barstool Sports, Inc. as part of the company’s defense in depth strategy. Barstool Sports will use Seraphic to ensure that employees, freelancers, and contractors are protected against browser-based threats and phishing, and to deploy uniform security, governance, and DLP policies.

Seraphic’s approach makes every browser – Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, etc. – a secure enterprise browser. Because Seraphic sits directly in the browser engine, it uses real-time browser telemetry and user context to block web-based attacks and data loss, including ones that bypass traditional network- and endpoint-based technologies. With Seraphic, users can use whatever tools they want, while security has the controls to prevent exploits and phishing, as well as fine-grained DLP controls to protect corporate data.

“Barstool Sports is a very complex environment; we have a wide variety of people – employees, talent, freelancers, and contractors, who have varying degrees of access to our corporate systems, and who use both personal and corporate owned devices so a defense-in-depth strategy is essential,” said David Walsh, Head of IT and Security at Barstool Sports. “Seraphic is a critical layer in our security architecture. Seraphic not only protects us against browser exploits and web-based attacks, but it also protects us against social engineering, malware, and data transfer. If other tools fail, Seraphic blocks the final step which is the connection to the web through the browser.”

Barstool Sports is the preeminent digital sports media brand and one of the most influential lifestyle brands in America. With a rich 20-year history, Barstool Sports has one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal, and incredibly engaged audiences, which has put Barstool at the top of the charts. Barstool Sports creates innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms, including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay-per-view, subscription, and TV to an incredibly engaged audience.

“We had looked at other options but when I found Seraphic, I realized it was the perfect solution because it checked all the security boxes, didn’t impact users’ productivity, and was fast and easy to deploy,” Walsh continued. “Seraphic makes it simple for my team to deploy robust security protections and to enforce DLP and governance policies consistently, and all my users can use whatever tools they want.”

“Barstool Sports has been a pioneer in managing and securing a hybrid work environment, and they are deeply familiar with the challenges that many companies have only recently begun to deal with,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO of Seraphic Security. “Seraphic was built for these kinds of complex environments where you need robust defenses but you can’t impose technologies that impact productivity. Barstool Sports understood our approach immediately and we’re delighted to be working with them.”

About Seraphic Security

Seraphic Security makes every browser - Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox, etc. - a secure enterprise browser. Seraphic protects organizations from zero- and n-day exploits, other advanced web attacks, and phishing, and provides robust data security and governance capabilities, all without compromising the native user experience or impacting employee productivity. Seraphic has won 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards and was an 2023 SC Awards finalist. The company has offices in San Jose, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel.