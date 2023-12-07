The NYC LGBT Community Center Names Dr. Carla Smith as New CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an email from its Board President, The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) announced today that Dr. Carla Smith, an accomplished leader with 25 years of experience in social services, will succeed Glennda Testone who is stepping down as Executive Director at the end of the year. Dr. Smith, who will be the first person of color to lead The Center, will assume the role of CEO in February 2024. Read the full announcement on gaycenter.org.

About The Center

Established in 1983 as a result of the AIDS crisis, New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center has grown and evolved over the last four decades, creating and delivering services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. We operate in-person and virtually, providing recovery and wellness programs, economic advancement initiatives, family and youth support, advocacy, arts and cultural events, and space for community organizing and connection. For more information, please visit gaycenter.org.