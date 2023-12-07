Huer® Candy is Making Pickleball a Little Sweeter

LANGLEY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huer Foods Inc. announced today that it has entered a multi-year partnership with Pickleball Canada to be an official partner.

Huer Foods Inc., the nation’s number one-fastest-growing candy manufacturer best known for its Super Mix®, Candy Cup®, and Pocket Pals® brands announced today that it has signed a two year partnership agreement with Pickleball Canada, the National Sport Organization of the country’s fastest-growing sport. As part of the agreement, Huer promises to aid in sparking joy among players and fans of the sport.

Under the terms of this partnership, Huer and Pickleball Canada will focus on bringing new players into pickleball by taking a fun and inclusive approach to the game. Expect influencer campaigns, captivating social and digital campaigns, unique Huer Pickleball Club swag, as well as grassroots activations at the Pickleball Canada Regional and National Championships across Canada in 2024.

“It’s impossible not to have a blast playing pickleball,” said Molly Clinton, Head of Marketing at Huer Foods. “We are so excited to partner with Pickleball Canada and bring our shared vision of sparking joy in Canadians to life. Pickleball is the perfect fit for Huer in that it’s inclusive, fun, and growing at an astonishing rate. Canadians are seeking experiences that bring them together, elicit core memories, and spread happiness – nothing does that more than pickleball and candy! We plan to spread happiness with our products and turn moments into memories with Pickleball Canada this year.”

More than 1.37 million Canadians are now playing pickleball at least once per month, with more than half playing four or more times per month. The continued growth in numbers is astoundingly coming from younger adults too, particularly those aged 18 to 34.

“Pickleball Canada is happy to welcome Huer Foods as our latest partner in the candy category,” said Val Vollmin, President of Pickleball Canada. “It is great to see another leading Canadian brand stepping up to support the growth of the game, especially a brand that consumers recognize and desire. We look forward to amplifying Huer’s brand campaign of Happy Starts Here through pickleball.”

Pickleball Canada’s research has shown that Canadians typically play pickleball because it is a fun sport coupled with social, health, and competitive benefits. Now, we can add candy to the mix as another reason to sweeten Pickleball Canada’s member experience.

About Huer Foods Inc.

Founded in British Columbia in 1985, Huer is renowned for its delightfully crafted premium gummy candies that spark joy in the simplest of moments. Huer Foods portfolio consists of popular candy brands like Candy Cup®, Frosty®, Pocket Pals®, Sensible Sweets® and Super Mix®. Huer candy isn’t just any gummy candy, it’s delectably chewy and soft, bursting with flavour, and undoubtedly the freshest-tasting candy in Canada. Here at Huer, we live for the here and now, for the adventure of creation and the thrill of a delightfully crafted confection. For the ability to share and spread happiness, and to spark joy in the simplest of moments. Huer creates the sweetest magic, felt with each and every bite of our premium gummy candy. So go on, take a bite, and feel magic in the moment. For even more magic, please visit www.huerfoods.com or follow us on Instagram @HuerFoods.

About Pickleball Canada

Pickleball Canada is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in Canada. The Canadian Pickleball Association was established in 2009 and then incorporated as Pickleball Canada in 2011. The organization works to promote and develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. Their mission is to promote the growth and development of pickleball across the country by providing leadership, resources, and opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Pickleball Canada is responsible for the coordination and delivery of pickleball events across the country, including the National and Regional Championships, which brings together top players from across Canada to compete for the title of national champion. With a growing number of players and clubs across the country, pickleball is Canada’s fastest growing sport and Pickleball Canada is at the forefront of this exciting movement. For more information, please contact info@pickleballcanada.org or visit pickleballcanada.org