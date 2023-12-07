Clearwater Launches a Breakthrough in Affordable and Comprehensive Healthcare with New Major Medical Plans

Clearwater offers a full suite of health and benefit options resulting in better plans, better benefits, and better prices, so that when life happens, Clearwater’s members keep moving forward. The company's cutting-edge Major Medical plans offer extensive coverage across all 50 states, at a rate significantly lower than traditional medical plans, and are designed to meet the diverse needs and health histories of individuals and businesses alike. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater, the health benefits platform of choice for individuals, families, and small businesses nationwide, today announced its newest Major Medical health plans, adding to its innovative suite of health plans. This new offering represents a significant milestone for the company, which embarked on a mission to revolutionize healthcare in 2018 to deliver better benefits at a better cost to the masses—particularly the millions of people nationwide employed as 1099-contractors. Beginning with innovative healthshare plans, and now expanding to Major Medical, these cutting-edge plans offer extensive coverage across all 50 states, at a rate significantly lower than traditional medical plans, and are designed to meet the diverse needs and health histories of individuals and businesses alike.

Clearwater continues to disrupt traditional healthcare plans with innovative Major Medical, Healthshare, and Supplemental Insurance plans that go beyond the technicalities associated with most plans on today’s market. The company’s latest offering has the potential to redefine the health insurance landscape where members can receive better coverage while realizing up to 60% annualized savings. Major Medical plans from Clearwater stand out with unparalleled nationwide coverage, an expanded nationwide network, no pre-existing condition restrictions, $0 virtual care, $0 for generic prescriptions on most plans, mental health coverage, outpatient lab testing, and a science-based personalized nutrition and health plan.

The company's commitment to transform the availability of health plans to individuals stems from a deep-seated belief that quality healthcare should be a fundamental right, not a privilege, and built its business around the notion of everyday healthcare built by everyday people. “There is a substantial financial burden that healthcare costs can place on an individual,” said Jason Sherman, CEO of Clearwater Health. “And even when an individual gets their healthcare secured for the year, they are then burdened year-round with exclusions and technical jargon that often does not match what their intentions were when they originally signed up for the plan. We recognized the need for better options and a more creative approach to serving the healthcare ecosystem and are thrilled to launch Major Medical plans.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s continued success expanding its footprint to its existing 1099-contractor workforce, including a series of additional real estate partnerships, and several other wins across other contractor workforce organizations including the financial sector, religious organizations, the startup community, the construction industry, and marketing professionals. The company will continue its purpose-driven mission to redefine the entire healthcare landscape, by providing accessible, comprehensive, and affordable health plans that are easy to find, buy, use, and enjoy.

About Clearwater Benefits:

Clearwater is the health benefits platform of choice for individuals, families, and small businesses nationwide, that gets members into the right plan, at the right price, with total transparency—even if it’s not one of the company’s exclusive offerings. The first company of its kind, Clearwater offers a full suite of health and benefit options resulting in better plans, better benefits, and better prices, so that when life happens, Clearwater’s members keep moving forward. Clearwater’s consultative approach makes it easy to find, buy, use, and enjoy high-quality and affordable health plans. To learn more, visit www.clearwaterhealth.com.