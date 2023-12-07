U.S. Urology Partners Announces Partnership with Greater Boston Urology

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMS Capital portfolio company U.S. Urology Partners is pleased to announce that Greater Boston Urology (GBU) has joined its national network of affiliate urology practices. U.S. Urology Partners’ network now encompasses over 150 providers operating throughout over 60 clinical locations in five states.

Greater Boston Urology is a market-leading, multi-specialty urology practice serving Boston and the surrounding regions. Operating throughout Massachusetts via a provider base of over 20 physicians and 10 Advanced Practice providers, Greater Boston Urology is the largest urology group within the state of Massachusetts and maintains a longstanding history and track record of premier patient care and outcomes, a combination which in turn affords GBU its market leadership position.

The affiliation marks U.S. Urology Partners’ fifth partnership of significant scale since partnering with NMS and expands the broader platform’s geographic footprint into a fifth state. In addition, the transaction further cements U.S. Urology Partners’ leadership position as one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urological care and other specialty services. U.S. Urology Partners is led and supported by a premier, purpose-built executive management team with deep experience and expertise building and growing multi-site healthcare services platforms.

Corina Tracy, CEO of U.S. Urology Partners, commented, “U.S. Urology Partners maintains a track record of partnering with premier, market-leading integrated urology practices of significant scale. As such, our transaction with Greater Boston Urology fits these criteria perfectly and represents a seamless continuation of our past strategies. As we continue to grow and expand as a platform, the team and I at U.S. Urology Partners remain excited and enthusiastic by the prospects for future growth and efficiency made available to us. We look forward to welcoming Greater Boston Urology to the U.S. Urology Partners family and executing upon our common goals and aims together.”

Dr. Michael Curran, Greater Boston Urology President, noted, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with U.S. Urology Partners and are excited by the prospects of aligning with a leading, national platform within the urology market. Our choice to partner with U.S. Urology Partners was fueled by our shared commitment to patient outcomes and vision for growth, and we look forward to executing upon our next chapter of success together.”

Luis Gonzalez, Senior Partner at NMS Capital, said, “U.S. Urology Partners’ partnership with Greater Boston Urology marks the fifth of significant scale since we partnered together to form a best-in-class urological platform. Throughout that time, U.S. Urology Partners has grown to represent one of the largest integrated urology practices in the country driven by a combination of organic and acquisition-centric strategies.”

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to U.S. Urology Partners and NMS. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Crescent Capital. Stifel Nicolaus & Company served as financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman provided legal advice to Greater Boston Urology.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urology and other specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced treatment options for prostate and bladder cancer, and other ancillary services. The practice consists of over 150 providers across a network of over 60 locations throughout Ohio, New York, Florida, Indiana and Massachusetts including two ambulatory surgery centers as well as a state-of-the-art robotic surgery function. For additional information on U.S. Urology Partners, please visit our website at www.us-uro.com.

About NMS Capital

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is an experienced private equity firm managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion. Since inception, NMS has partnered with management teams in over 100 investments and follow-on acquisitions across defined investment themes within the Business Services and Healthcare Services industries. The firm’s principal strategy is to create long-term value by providing strategic and operational resources to growth-oriented companies led by founders or experienced management teams. NMS has successfully built industry leading lower middle market companies in defensible and scalable end markets by accelerating organic and acquisition-driven growth. For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm’s website at www.nms-capital.com.