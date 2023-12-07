GamesBeat and Xsolla Announce Global 2024 Tour Bringing Gaming Industry Insights and Diversity Initiatives to Cities Worldwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce its partnership with VentureBeat and GamesBeat, a premier source for tech news and events, for its upcoming 2024 Global Tour. The Global 2024 Tour brings an exciting series of events to cities worldwide.

This collaboration between Xsolla, and GamesBeat, marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry. The tour is set to kick off in Austin, Texas, at the renowned SXSW festival, showcasing a commitment to connecting industry leaders and enthusiasts from around the globe.

The 2024 Global Tour promises to be a melting pot of ideas, featuring prominent figures from the gaming and tech industries. As the tour progresses, it will extend across four more locations including various cities in Europe and APAC, offering a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest gaming technology and commerce trends.

Details regarding additional cities and dates will be announced, highlighting the tour's potential to draw a diverse audience, including game developers, publishers, and tech enthusiasts.

"We are excited to embark on the Global 2024 Tour with GamesBeat, bringing together the gaming community's brightest minds and most passionate voices," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla. "We aim to share insights and foster a dialogue that propels the industry forward. Including diverse voices and perspectives, especially through our Women in Gaming initiative, is a testament to our commitment to providing equal access to games and technology for everyone around the world."

The tour's emphasis on diversity and inclusion is further exemplified by the partnership between Women in Gaming and Diversity & Games at GamesBeat events in 2024. This initiative underscores the commitment to creating a more inclusive gaming environment.

In addition to the tour, GamesBeat will offer live quarterly updates, enhancing the community's engagement with the evolving gaming landscape. These innovative strategic media partnerships are made possible through the thoughtful and creative process with VB Lab, which focuses on creating the right opportunities for its partners.

"The collaboration with Xsolla for the Global 2024 Tour represents a significant milestone for GamesBeat," said Gina Joseph, Chief Strategy Officer of VentureBeat. "Our journey through cities like Austin signifies more than just an event; it celebrates the gaming community's diversity, creativity, and potential. Through our live streams, quarterly updates, and thought leadership series, we aim to provide unparalleled value and insights to all stakeholders in the gaming ecosystem."

Complementing these efforts, Xsolla will release insightful quarterly reports, offering a deep dive into the latest trends and developments in the gaming industry. These reports, VB spotlight webinars, and exclusive content from GamesBeat will provide a comprehensive view of the industry's trajectory, enriching the dialogue and insights shared throughout the Global 2024 Tour.

For more information about the GamesBeat and Xsolla Global 2024 Tour visit: https://xsolla.pro/gamesbeat-global-tour

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

About VentureBeat:

Founded in 2008, VentureBeat is the leading journalistic tech source for news in artificial intelligence, gaming, and tech news and events that provide deep context to help business leaders make wise decisions. We explain the latest tech and gaming trends with an eye on what transforms people’s lives. According to Techmeme, VentureBeat games writers are ranked in the top five and are industry staples regarding reliable games industry coverage. The site gets 49 million annual website users, 6 million monthly unique views, and 12 million monthly pageviews. VentureBeat and GamesBeat events encompass 39 percent of C-suite business decision-makers, and 80 percent of business decision-makers focused on transformative technology. The company has a social following of 1.6 million across Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

VB Lab presents how VentureBeat and GamesBeat work with their partners. Its focus on strategic thought leadership consultancy, demand generation, and branded content studio services offers exceptional business results for our strategic partners using proven processes where we listen, ideate & create innovative opportunities and custom go-to-market solutions.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: venturebeat.com