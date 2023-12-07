AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of American Memorial Life Insurance Company and TruStage Life of Canada; Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of CUNA Mutual Holding Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of American Memorial Life Insurance Company (AMLIC) (Rapid City, SD) and TruStage Life of Canada (TLOC) (Ontario, Canada). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of CMFG Life Insurance Company (CMFG LIFE) and MEMBERS Life Insurance Company (MEMBERS Life). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These companies are life/health subsidiaries of CUNA Mutual Holding Company (CUNA Mutual) and collectively referred to as CMFG Life Group.

At the same time, AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Union Security Insurance Company (USIC) (Topeka, KS). AM Best has also affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of CUMIS Insurance Society, Inc., CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc., and CUMIS Mortgage Reinsurance Company (Madison, WI). These companies are property/casualty subsidiaries of CUNA Mutual and collectively referred to as CUMIS. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of TruStage Financial Group, Inc. (headquartered in Madison, WI), an intermediate holding company of CUNA Mutual. Lastly, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) on the $85 million, 8.5% surplus notes, due 2030, issued by CMFG Life. The outlook of these ratings is stable. All operating companies are domiciled in Waverly, IA, unless otherwise specified.

The ratings of CMFG Life Group reflects its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). CMFG Life has displayed a consistent trend of surplus growth, supported by strong earnings. Although the group has recently experienced volatility in underwriting and investment income, earnings remain positive. CMFG Life will also benefit from two pre-need companies, AMLIC and TLOC, which were acquired in 2021. These entities will provide the group with additional income and further diversify its portfolio of product offerings.

The ratings of USIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The operating performance and business profile assessments reflect USIC’s lack of new business development in recent years. USIC does benefit from the operational support it receives from TruStage.

The ratings of CUMIS reflects its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Favorable trends in premium growth and pre-tax operating income continue to grow CUMIS’s surplus. Although the group has encountered challenges with its personal lines products, its underwriting profitability as a whole has historically outperformed the industry.

