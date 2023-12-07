Missouri School District Selects PowerSchool to Simplify and Modernize Hiring Process

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Carthage R-9 School District in Carthage, Missouri selected PowerSchool Applicant Tracking, part of the Educator Recruitment Cloud, as its new K-12 applicant software. Once Applicant Tracking is fully implemented, Carthage R-9 will be able to navigate the hiring process quickly and more easily. As the nationwide teacher shortage continues, hiring and retaining talent is paramount and Applicant Tracking enables districts to hire faster, hire virtually, and reduce administrative burden via the elimination of paper tracking.

“Adding Applicant Tracking is a welcome improvement for our district because our hiring supervisors will now be able to screen candidates much quicker,” said Matt Arnold, Director of Human Resources, Carthage R-9 School District. “We will also be able to manage open positions in a much more effective and efficient way, including better communication from the district to job candidates.”

Carthage R-9 was seeking an easy-to-use job applicant tracking software that the human resources leadership staff was familiar with, which made Applicant Tracking an ideal fit, because of Arnold’s prior experience with it at another district. The Carthage R-9 human resources team also noted several superior features compared to the district’s previous job candidate management product.

Applicant Tracking enables school districts to improve the recruitment process and find candidates with its customizable job postings, efficient candidate management, and intuitive filtering tools for identifying top talent faster. It also provides an enhanced experience for job seekers, with smooth communication and scheduling features, which ensure a more professional hiring process with less friction.

Carthage R-9 is fully accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and serves approximately 5,000 K-12 students on 13 campuses including five elementary schools (K-3), an intermediate center (4-5), a 6th grade center, a junior high, a high school, a technical center (two locations), the powers learning center, an early childhood special education center, and an autism center.

To learn more about the Educator Recruitment Cloud, visit https://www.powerschool.com/educator-recruitment-cloud-2/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

