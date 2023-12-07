Qatar Sports Investments and Arctos Partners agree landmark strategic partnership and investment deal in Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS & DALLAS & LONDON & DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and Arctos Partners (Arctos) have today announced a landmark strategic partnership and investment deal that will see Arctos acquire a minority common equity stake in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the most successful football club in France and one of the leading football and multi-sports brands in the world.

The partnership will form the foundation of the next phase of PSG’s global growth and drive forward the Club’s footballing and business success. The investment from Arctos will go towards growing PSG’s operations and also supporting the Club’s strategic real estate initiatives, including relating to its stadium and the future development phases of PSG’s world-leading training centre at Poissy in suburban Paris.

Arctos will also provide strategic services, expertise and insights aimed at helping the Club achieve its ambitions. These include sustaining the remarkable growth QSI has driven to date at PSG; continuing the Club’s international expansion into new markets, including North America; engaging new and existing fans across geographies; and collaborating to explore sports investment opportunities around the globe.

Arctos applies its deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, data-science-backed research, and an extensive network of relationships to accelerate growth and increase value across its portfolio of sports franchises. To date, Arctos has announced investments in more than 20 professional sports organisations across MLB, NBA, MLS, NHL, Formula One and European football.

For QSI, as well as introducing a leading strategic partner and bringing new investment to take the Club to the next level, the transaction with Arctos crystalises the incredible growth and value appreciation of PSG under QSI’s decade-plus custodianship, setting a new benchmark in European football.

Since acquiring the Club in 2011, PSG has won 30 men’s football trophies and last year won a record 11th French Ligue 1 title. In total, the Club has won 48 trophies since its formation in 1970. Today, PSG is a forward-thinking, innovative, diverse and enormously ambitious Club, with football at its heart, which has also added an e-sports team to its men’s, women’s and youth football teams, alongside its leading handball and judo teams.

The Club engages a community of over 200 million social media followers worldwide and is one of the most creative fashion and lifestyle brands in the world. Under the ownership of QSI, PSG has delivered the fastest revenue growth of any major European football team, and has achieved unmatched commercial success through table-topping matchday and sponsorship revenues.

As a non-controlling owner, Arctos will not influence any on-field sporting matters. QSI will continue to have full control of all decisions at PSG.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, said: “We are delighted to welcome Arctos into the Paris Saint-Germain family as a strategic partner and investor. As a Club and institution, we are entering the next exciting phase of PSG’s growth and development, both on and off the pitch – which is based on long-term ambitions and attaining excellence in everything we do. Arctos is a fantastic partner to help us achieve our goals, bringing strategic expertise, ideas and innovation to our business, while providing investment and new relationships to support our footballing and sporting goals. From day one, they have passionately believed in our project, our plan and vision for the Club – and we are proud to have them as part of our family. Today is an important milestone in Paris Saint Germain’s history, which will contribute greatly to the continued success and growth of our great Club.”

Doc O’Connor, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Arctos Partners, said: “QSI has transformed Paris Saint-Germain into one of the most renowned and successful football clubs in the world, building both a global brand and one of the most engaged fan communities in the world. Today, PSG is an iconic sports institution with a proud history and a regular contender for leading honors in domestic and European competitions. The first time we visited the Club, we felt the magic of PSG and its deep connection to the city of Paris. Our investment in the Club fully aligns with our strategy of partnering with best-in-class teams across North America and Europe. We are excited to be joining the PSG family and look forward to working together with President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to maximise the Club’s potential, providing strategic expertise and investment to drive the next phase of development, growth and success of this great institution.”

Arctos Europe LLP is an appointed representative of Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, an entity which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK.