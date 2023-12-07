DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Partners with Parkland Health to Connect Dallas County Housing Clients to Free Healthcare Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, housing assistance provider DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, announced its partnership with Parkland Health to offer eligible DHA clients living in Dallas County an accelerated application process for financial assistance for medical services at any Parkland Health location.

This strategic partnership presents the opportunity for approved DHA applicants and public housing residents residing in Dallas County to forgo an additional screening process including financial eligibility and pre-qualify for Parkland’s Financial Assistance (PFA) program – thanks to common approval criteria among the two organizations’ programs.

Services for this program include:

Emergency Services

Women and Infants

Specialty Care

Hospitalizations

Pharmacy

Radiology and Laboratory

24-hour Nurse Line

As the 10th largest public housing authority in the nation, DHA provides affordable housing opportunities for over 55,700 people through public housing communities and the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. The agency provides access to a variety of supportive services for residents including healthcare, education, employment and training resources, resident leadership, family self-sufficiency programs, homeownership programs, veterans affairs supportive housing and more.

“Every day, we look forward to continuing our mission of increasing access to valuable, supportive resources to low-income families and individuals across North Texas. At DHA, we believe that health is essential to the well-being of the people that we serve,” says Troy Broussard, DHA President and CEO. “We are thrilled to enter this collaboration with Parkland in order to increase access to critical care for our Dallas residents.”

This expedited application system aligns with both DHA and Parkland Health’s missions to help eligible Dallas County residents secure fundamental human rights, such as housing and healthcare.

“In this day and age, it doesn’t make sense to have Dallas County residents running all over town to take the same information to multiple agencies for related services. Creating a level of cross-eligibility for DHA and Parkland reduces barriers to care for those most in need and improves the efficiency of delivering healthcare to people we know we will need our services either now or in the future,” said Mike Malaise, DSc, Parkland’s Senior Vice President of External Relations. “It also creates a roadmap to better health for DHA clients as Parkland’s community health workers engage in follow up to guide clients through next steps for setting up a medical home. We appreciate the collaboration with DHA and their openness to seeking out new and better ways of caring for people in Dallas County.”

While DHA clients can pre-qualify for the PFA program, it's important to note that not all cases will automatically receive approval. Documents certifying the application information are still required and must be submitted by either DHA or the DHA client for all cases.

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~55,700 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services Department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.

About Parkland Health

Parkland Health is one of the largest public hospital systems in the country. Premier services at the state-of-the-art Parkland Memorial Hospital include the Level I Rees-Jones Trauma Center, the first burn center in North Texas verified by the American Burn Association and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The system also includes two on-campus outpatient clinics – the Ron J. Anderson, MD Clinic and the Moody Outpatient Center, as well as more than 30 community-based clinics and numerous outreach and education programs. By cultivating its diversity, inclusion and health equity efforts, Parkland enriches the health and wellness of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.parklandhealth.org