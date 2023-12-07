UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona Selected To Continue Serving Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) Elderly/Physical Disability (EPD) Members

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the state’s Medicaid agency, has announced its intention to award UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona as one of two organizations to administer its Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) EPD program for individuals who are elderly and/or have a physical disability.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona was selected by the state to offer its whole-person, equitable long-term care to ALTCS members in every county, expanding its current service area. When contract negotiations conclude, the new contract is expected to be effective Oct. 1, 2024, for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of four one-year extensions.

"We are honored to be selected to continue serving Arizona’s long-term care members and our expansion statewide is evidence of our long-standing commitment to the health of Arizona," said Jean Kalbacher, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona. "We look forward to continue partnering with AHCCCS to provide Arizonans with whole-person, equitable care to help them live healthier lives."

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona currently serves more than 8,600 long-term care EPD members in north and central Arizona by providing integrated whole-person care, including case management and long-term services and supports. The health plan has served Arizona’s long-term care population since the ALTCS program’s inception in 1989.

In total, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona serves more than 500,000 members in Arizona’s Medicaid, ALTCS EPD and Division of Developmental Disabilities programs, the most of any Medicaid health plan in Arizona. Additionally, the health plan has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) with the Health Plan Accreditation and Long-Term Services and Supports Distinction.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.6 million physicians and care professionals, and 8,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn.