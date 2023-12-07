Bloomreach Partners with Spryker to Unlock a New Level of Composable Commerce

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce experiences, today announced their partnership with Spryker, the leading composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and Thing Commerce. With the partnership, Bloomreach users will be able to leverage Spryker’s composable, API based functionalities to constantly improve their digital and marketplace experience. From content management and product discovery to customer engagement, Spryker's deep market knowledge will provide Bloomreach business users with the tools and support they need to achieve true personalization and capture revenue.

“ Spryker and Bloomreach are joining forces to redefine the future of commerce. Our shared vision of empowering businesses with innovative, composable, and customer-centric solutions forms the backbone of this partnership,” said Manishi Singh, SVP App Composition Platform & Technology Partnerships, Spryker. “ By combining Spryker's composable commerce platform for sophisticated enterprise solutions with Bloomreach's advanced AI-driven personalization and search capabilities, we are poised to enable new levels of efficiency. Enterprise customers can anticipate more seamless and highly personalized shopping experiences that drive both growth and customer loyalty.”

Bloomreach has always prioritized composable commerce and its impact in the e-commerce space. The partnership with Spryker is a testament to that and will deliver value to Bloomreach customers by providing access to Spryker’s diverse community of technical and solution partners, as well as a strong team of experts. Through Spryker’s composable API based functionalities, customers will be able to constantly improve their digital and marketplace experiences while creating flexible tech stacks that will drive revenue and growth across the e-commerce ecosystem.

“ Bloomreach is really excited to announce a strategic partnership with Spryker which allows customers to quickly and easily create end-to-end, seamless commerce experiences,” said Anand Subbiah, VP Technical Alliances & Ecosystem Platform, Bloomreach. “ Spryker is a Modular Composable Commerce Platform that enables B2B and B2C across any customer interface, touchpoint, and device. Boasting extensibility, best-in-class performance, and fast time-to-market we know Spryker is the partner to perform with.”

Learn more about how Bloomreach and Spryker are working together to drive success within the digital Marketplace here.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach's AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 850+ global brands including: Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak Partners, ProjectA, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. https://spryker.com Follow Spryker on LinkedIn and Twitter