Updated Resource Guide for Older Adults Helps Families Navigate Conversations About Aging This Holiday Season

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the holiday season approaches and families gather, the California Department of Aging (CDA) encourages families to have important conversations about aging. CDA has released an updated aging resource guide to help Californians ask the right questions and help inform decisions about older loved ones’ well-being. The guide is free and easy to access online.

“The holiday season is a time when families naturally come together, and it's an opportunity to check in on friends and relatives,” said CDA Director Susan DeMarois. “Our aging resource guide is designed to help families start an open and honest conversation about aging and share ideas and resources to help them begin planning for the future.”

WHAT THE GUIDE OFFERS: Start the Conversation: California’s Aging Resource Guide helps kickstart dialogue with relatives and shares information on a wide range of topics like immunizations, disaster preparedness, and overall well-being. To help overcome the potential challenges and awkwardness these discussions may present, CDA developed a list of "conversation starters" to help ease into these important questions:

Preparedness: How has this fall weather been treating you? How do you adjust to moving around the house and running errands in poor weather? Do you still drive at night or on the freeway?

How has this fall weather been treating you? How do you adjust to moving around the house and running errands in poor weather? Do you still drive at night or on the freeway? Finances: I was just at the store, and it seems like prices for some items are going up. How are you doing with costs? Is your income enough to support your needs?

I was just at the store, and it seems like prices for some items are going up. How are you doing with costs? Is your income enough to support your needs? Mobility: How is your mobility when you’re walking and doing everyday tasks? Is there anything that would help you feel steadier?

How is your mobility when you’re walking and doing everyday tasks? Is there anything that would help you feel steadier? Immunizations: Have you gotten your flu shot and COVID vaccine yet? How about the RSV vaccine? I got mine to make sure I’m protected this season.

As families dive deeper into specific topics, the aging resource guide also provides valuable information on long-term care options, spotting and avoiding scams, Medicare counseling and many other state agencies with specific programs for older adults.

WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT: Checking in on everyday tasks is one of the easiest ways to find out if an older relative needs additional support as they age. Simple questions like these can seem unnecessary or uncomfortable but it’s important to start the conversation and encourage planning.

CDA’s commitment to helping Californians as they age extends beyond the aging resource guide to the network of 33 Area Agencies on Aging, local resources, and online tools to empower families throughout the aging journey. May this holiday season bring family togetherness and fun as well as a springboard for open communication, informed decisions, and a plan for the future.

Start the Conversation: California’s Aging Resource Guide for families is available at aging.ca.gov.