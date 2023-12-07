OBIO® launches national health science technology training program powered by Upskill Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO®) has launched its national Health Science Technology Training for Software and Data Professionals training program, powered by Upskill Canada. The program is part of the first wave of partnership agreements that are taking an industry-oriented approach to supporting Canadian workers. These agreements will help thousands of workers find new careers through skills training and job placement in some of the most dynamic industries in Canada.

The program will support fast-growing health science employers developing digital technologies to address their talent needs, create new career paths for individuals who want to transition into high-demand roles in health science and attract tech professionals with the necessary expertise to fill these roles.

Up to 100 participants will be upskilled through the program to help them secure their next role in the industry by integrating foundational software skills with industry-specific knowledge. Over 14 weeks, the program will cover topics including software development for health science, regulatory frameworks for software as a medical device, data compliance, cybersecurity, AI & machine learning, and foundational skills.

Supported by funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s (ISED) Upskilling for Industry Initiative, more than 15,000 Canadian workers will benefit from an innovative approach to skills training. Central to the Upskill Canada initiative is the role of community training providers, who work closely with local and national employers to identify precise suites of skills being sought by industry. Equipping workers with these skills will create new career pathways for Canadians and better position Canadian companies to compete both domestically and internationally.

supports early-stage and venture backed companies enabling them to raise capital, build the workforce, and accelerate commercialization and adoption. OBIO’s Workforce Development programs support in-demand skills development of the life science workforce to remove barriers faced by employers in the labour market, enabling access to industry-ready talent, and facilitating hiring and retention.





Individuals interested in applying for the first cohort of the Health Science Technology Training for Software and Data Professional as talent participants can complete and submit an application by December 15 at: obio.ca/health-science-technology-training.

“We’re so proud to formally launch Upskill Canada with our inaugural class of workers and training service providers. This is a big first step – but it’s only the beginning. We’re looking forward to working with our supporters in government and industry to upskill many more Canadians, so they can transition into high-demand roles in the modern workforce – and help fast-growing companies achieve their full potential.”

– Rhonda Barnet, CEO of Palette Skills, which was chosen by ISED to run the Upskill Canada initiative

“OBIO® is thrilled to partner with Upskill Canada to deliver the national Health Science Technology Training for Software and Data Professionals training program. Developing the health technology workforce and enabling talent to transition into high-demand technology roles will enable Canadian companies to commercialize and adopt digital technologies faster, giving them a competitive edge on a global scale.”

– Dr. Maura Campbell, President and CEO of OBIO®

About OBIO®

Founded in 2009, OBIO® is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the commercialization of human health technologies that position Canada as a leader in the international marketplace. OBIO® advances this goal through collaborative partnerships with industry, the investment community, academia, the healthcare system and government. For more information, please visit obio.ca and follow OBIO® on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Upskill Canada

Upskill Canada is a national talent platform that helps fast-growing companies access the talent they need to compete and succeed globally while creating new career pathways for workers to rapidly transition into high-demand roles. Upskill Canada will target all regions of the country and support Canadian-based employers, with a particular focus on small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It will focus on strengthening key growth sectors, including digital technology, cybersecurity, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and biomanufacturing.