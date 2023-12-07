AI21 and Invisible Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive AI Adoption for Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AI21, a leader in generative AI for enterprise, and Invisible Technologies, an industry leader in AI training and support, have announced a strategic partnership to serve the enterprise with improved AI solutions.

“We partnered with Invisible for their ability to provide high quality data at scale, essential for developing our Foundation and Task-Specific Models that deliver reliable outcomes,” said Ori Goshen, co-founder and co-CEO of AI21. “This partnership is yet another strategic step to help our enterprise clients customize AI models on more reliable data.”

The partnership will leverage Invisible’s process orchestration platform and a global workforce of experts in Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT) - a process that refines AI models for specific tasks using tailored datasets for enhanced model performance - and Reinforced Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) - a method that employs human feedback to further improve the quality and efficacy of AI21 models. This approach ensures the creation of more custom-built and flexible models for clients worldwide.

Invisible’s unique approach to AI training, which encompasses deep partnership with researchers, efficient management of complex processes, and a holistic focus on agent engagement and development, distinguishes them in the AI landscape. “Our strong belief in the synergistic power of technology and human expertise is at the core of our vision for the future of AI,” said Ben Plummer, CEO of Invisible. “Our collaboration with AI21 highlights this synergy and stands as a testament to our shared values of delivering the highest quality in AI.”

This partnership underscores AI21 and Invisible Technologies’ joint mission to make machines a thought partner to humans. The collaboration between AI21’s advanced models and Invisible’s best in class training methods promises a productive future for AI-driven organizations worldwide.

About AI21

AI21 is a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, with the mission to empower businesses with state-of-the-art LLMs and AI applications. Founded in 2017, AI21 has raised a total of $336 million. It was among the first companies to bring generative AI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With the developer platform AI21 Studio, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services with the world’s most advanced family of language models, Jurassic-2. AI21’s consumer product, Wordtune, is the first AI-based reading and writing assistant to understand context and meaning, enabling its millions of users to refine and generate text or read and summarize text within seconds. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

About Invisible Technologies

Invisible is the operations innovation company that combines AI and automation with a skilled human workforce to unlock strategic execution bottlenecks. With Invisible, teams can quickly innovate, scale operations, or bring new products to market. Companies like DoorDash trust Invisible for process innovation, while leading AI firms like Cohere and AI21 enhance their model performance with us. Dedicated to optimizing work through technology and human insight, we’re driving enterprise AI adoption and are a trusted partner for AI innovators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.Invisible.co