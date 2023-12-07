Arkansas’ Beaver Water District Selects Black & Veatch to Lead Major Water Infrastructure Design

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, has been selected by Beaver Water District (BWD) in northwest Arkansas to begin the design for its Water Treatment Facilities Expansion Program with anticipated capital cost of $540 million. The expansion program is in direct response to significant regional population growth and corresponding increases in water demand.

“As part of its 2023 master plan, the expansion program helps ensure BWD can provide its customers with safe, economical drinking water now and into the future,” said Andrew J. Hansen, Associate Vice President & Director of Client Services, Governments & Environment at Black & Veatch. “Our work with BWD serves as a catalyst to support northwest Arkansas with their water needs for years to come.”

The all-encompassing program will expand capacity of supply and treatment from 140 million gallons per day (MGD) to 220 MGD, rehabilitate aging infrastructure and expand water storage, pump stations, power generation, pipelines and dewatering facilities by 2032.

Black & Veatch has been working with BWD since 2007. Since that time, Black & Veatch developed BWD’s 2023 master water plan and provided a high level of service on its $38 million Western Corridor Pumping Station project.

