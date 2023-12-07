Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security to Provide Innovative Intelligence Solutions for Security Vendors through a New Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delve Risk, a leading market research firm specializing in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) to streamline and accelerate market research, and ThreatNG Security, a development company dedicated to providing external attack surface management (EASM), digital risk protection (DRP), and security ratings solutions, has unveiled a transformative partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge intelligence solutions for security vendors.

Strategic Alliance for Advanced Intelligence

The collaboration between Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security represents a strategic alliance aimed at revolutionizing intelligence solutions for security vendors. By combining Delve Risk and ThreatNG's expertise, OSINT-driven market, and cybersecurity research, respectively, the partnership aims to set new standards for comprehensive, actionable intelligence.

"We are thrilled to announce our transformative partnership with ThreatNG Security, a collaboration at the forefront of innovation in intelligence solutions for security vendors. By combining Delve Risk's expertise with ThreatNG Security's cutting-edge capabilities, we are setting new standards for actionable intelligence,” says Anthony Johnson, Founder and Managing Partner of Delve Risk. “This strategic alliance empowers security vendors with unique insights into the ever-evolving technology landscape, enhancing their decision-making capabilities and enabling precise and effective client-centric solutions. Together, we are not just providing data; we are delivering a strategic advantage in navigating the complexities of the market. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients, equipping them with the tools and information needed to stay ahead in the dynamic and challenging cybersecurity landscape."

Critical Benefits for Security Vendors

Innovative Cybersecurity Insights : Security vendors partnering with Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security gain access to a unique blend of OSINT-driven market and security intelligence, providing unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving technology landscape.

: Security vendors partnering with Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security gain access to a unique blend of OSINT-driven market and security intelligence, providing unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving technology landscape. Advanced Decision-Making : The joint forces of Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security empower security vendors to make advanced, data-driven decisions, enhancing their ability to navigate the complexities of the market effectively, position, and execute sales strategies.

: The joint forces of Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security empower security vendors to make advanced, data-driven decisions, enhancing their ability to navigate the complexities of the market effectively, position, and execute sales strategies. Client-Centric Solutions: The partnership focuses on delivering client-centric intelligence solutions, ensuring security vendors have the tools and information to address their clients' specific challenges precisely and effectively.

Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security present an invaluable synergy that enhances Comprehensive Insights, Data Quality, Decision-Making Efficiency, Strategic Positioning, Holistic Digital Footprint Analysis, and Market Perception Analysis for Delve Risk's clients. Delve Risk's proficiency in harnessing Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) coupled with ThreatNG Security's capabilities offers a holistic and differentiated view into areas including Domain Intelligence, Cloud Environments, SaaS Applications, and SEC Filings. This combined research and development provides Delve Risk clients unparalleled insights into cybersecurity risks, regulatory compliance, and market trends, thus equipping sales and marketing professionals with a comprehensive understanding of their target organizations' digital landscapes. It enables Delve Risk clients to make informed decisions swiftly, position their security solutions strategically, and navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with precision and efficiency.

The partnership between Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security is now in effect, offering security vendors a comprehensive suite of intelligence solutions that seamlessly integrate market research and cybersecurity expertise.

For more information, please get in touch with Delve Risk at:

delverisk.com/connect.html

About Delve Risk

Delve Risk is a dynamic market research firm that harnesses the power of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) to streamline and accelerate the market research process. Delve Risk enables sales, marketing, and sales development representative (SDR) professionals to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently, saving valuable time and resources by focusing on data quality, consistency, and accuracy.

About ThreatNG Security

ThreatNG Security is redefining external attack surface management (EASM), digital risk protection, and security ratings with a platform of unmatched breadth, depth, and capabilities in managing technical and business threats across the dark, deep, and open web. Living up to the company mantra ("Security Centric; Not Exclusive"), ThreatNG provides a configurable solution to target, discover, and assess digital assets across a definable ecosystem of organizations, subsidiaries, partners, third parties, supply chains, and customers. Bolstered and maintained by the open source intelligence (OSINT) experts at DarcSight Labs, ThreatNG empowers organizations of all types and sizes to uncover, understand, and manage their external digital threats.