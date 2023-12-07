Torrid Elevates Paula Dempsey to Chief Financial Officer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced the promotion of Paula Dempsey to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Dempsey served as the interim CFO until her promotion on December 4, 2023.

Ms. Dempsey joined the company in January 2023 and has been serving as interim CFO and Senior Vice President and Investor Relations since May 2023. Ms. Dempsey has extensive retail experience and has held senior leadership roles in publicly-held companies in finance and financial planning and analysis. She was Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Mattress Firm prior to joining Torrid.

Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am delighted to announce that after an extensive search, we have chosen Paula as our new CFO. She has proven herself as a strong leader and a great partner to me and our entire executive team. I am confident that Paula is the right person to lead our finance organization.”

“I am excited to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of Torrid,” said Ms. Dempsey. “Torrid is uniquely positioned in the retail market and has an incredibly loyal customer base. I believe there is tremendous potential for this brand to deliver consistent and profitable growth over the long term.”

About Torrid

