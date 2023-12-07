ATP Flight School Accelerates Growth with Purchase of 40 Additional Cessna Skyhawk Aircraft

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced an agreement with ATP Flight School for the purchase of an additional 40 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft to be delivered beginning in 2026. This addition to ATP's existing fleet of nearly 225 Skyhawks, deployed across more than 85 training centers nationwide, will provide students with access to a modern and advanced fleet in support of their pilot career aspirations.

The Cessna Skyhawk is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

This agreement marks the fourth fleet purchase, amounting to a total of 135 of Cessna Skyhawks, for ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program in just over a year, as the flight school scales to train 20,000 airline pilots by 2030.

"For over six decades, the legendary Cessna Skyhawk has inspired the next generation of pilots and served as the world's leading flight trainer," said Chris Crow, vice president, Piston Sales. "We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with ATP and provide their students access to the most produced single-engine aircraft globally."

The Cessna Skyhawk is renowned as the go-to training aircraft in the industry. Its steady flight dynamics, cutting-edge avionics and reliable dispatch history have made it ATP's trusted training platform for the past three decades.

"With already one of the youngest, most modern fleets at scale, the firm orders for 135 Skyhawks are for direct fleet growth, not replacement. Over the next three years, ATP will be expanding its Cessna fleet by 60% and delivering over 40 new state-of-art planes to ATP students each year through 2026," said Michael Arnold, vice president of marketing, ATP Flight School. "ATP's fleet expansion has been responsibly paired with an investment in its Florida-based flight operations center. Dedicated safety, tech ops, and quality assurance departments promote a high level of safety across the ATP network with real-time monitoring, risk mitigation, and safety trend analysis as they orchestrate 800 daily flights. This structured airline-based approach to flight operations provides students with a safety-focused environment from the onset of their professional careers as they become airline pilots on the most efficient path possible."

About the Cessna Skyhawk

The Cessna Skyhawk is considered the aircraft of choice for pilot training, and it is the most popular single-engine aircraft in aviation history. Since the aircraft first took flight in 1955, over 45,000 Cessna 172 aircraft have been delivered to customers around the world — more than any other aircraft in the industry. The single-engine four-seat, high-wing Skyhawk is renowned for offering the best combination of modern features, including the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics with wireless connectivity, a standard angle-of-attack display system, and proven dependability. The aircraft also features McCauley's aluminum fixed pitch propeller, providing greater reliability and operating time and a Lycoming IO-360-L2A engine with 180 horsepower.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com| www.defense.txtav.com| www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipstrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For over 35 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training and supplying pilots to airlines. atpflightschool.com

About the Airline Career Pilot Program

ATP's fast-track, fixed-cost Airline Career Pilot Program takes students from zero experience to commercial multi-engine pilots and flight instructors (CFI, CFII, MEI) in seven months. Offered at 84 locations nationwide, students gain the competitive edge with airline-oriented training, nationally awarded flight instructors, new aircraft, dedicated training and career support, airline-sponsored tuition reimbursement, airline direct programs, and access to 38 hiring partnerships. Airlines hire more Airline Career Pilot Program graduates than from any other flight school. atpflightschool.com/acpp

