Carvana and Phoenix Rising FC Ink Multi-Year Commitment, Extending Their Winning Streak for a Seventh Season and Beyond

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars, announces the multi-year extension of its partnership with Phoenix Rising FC. The renewal marks another chapter in the dynamic collaboration between the two Valley-based entities.

"I am thrilled to once again be extending our partnership with Carvana," said Phoenix Rising FC President, Bobby Dulle. "Carvana's continued support since 2018 has helped propel this franchise to the top of the USL Championship with three Western Conference titles, a regular-season championship and now a USL Championship in six years. Off the field, this partnership has allowed our organizations to create valuable community initiatives that we will look to expand upon in the next three years. We are proud to represent the Carvana brand on the jerseys of our first team and we look forward to adding their logo to the jerseys of aspiring players in our youth club."

Since the partnership was established in 2018, Carvana has served as Phoenix Rising's front-of-kit sponsor. The collaboration has not only witnessed the team clinch the 2023 League Championship but also celebrated the inauguration of a cutting-edge stadium in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. In 2024, the Carvana kit sponsorship will expand to include Rising FC’s Youth programs, which provide development opportunities, competitions, and a college advisory program for young athletes in the Phoenix and Prescott areas.

“Carvana takes great pride in extending our partnership with Phoenix Rising FC,” said Ryan Keeton, Chief Brand Officer at Carvana. “Our shared values of excellence, accessibility, and community impact have formed the foundation of this enduring collaboration. By expanding our uniform sponsorship to include Rising FC's youth teams, we aim to amplify our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a love for the sport among young athletes in Arizona.”

Soccer fans of all ages and backgrounds can look forward to a season filled with exciting matches, community events, and engaging activities on site provided by Carvana and Phoenix Rising FC. For more details about the upcoming 2024 season, matches, and youth program offerings, please visit https://www.phxrisingfc.com/

