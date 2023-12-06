Metro Nashville Public Schools Partner with Curio Digital Therapeutics to Provide Maternal Mental Health Support to Teachers-Nashville, TN

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curio Digital Therapeutics, Inc., a leading provider of evidence-based digital solutions for female-focused mental health and wellness, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Metro Nashville Public Schools system (MNPS). MNPS is the school district that serves the city of Nashville, Tennessee, and Davidson County. The partnership will offer MNPS members access to Curio's MamaLiftTM program, a personalized and interactive digital solution that helps mothers cope with the challenges of pregnancy, motherhood, and postpartum depression.

MamaLiftTM is designed to support mothers at every stage of their journey, from conception to the first year of their baby's life. MamaLiftTM uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques, mindfulness exercises, and evidence-based support to help mothers reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance their well-being. MamaLiftTM also provides mothers with relevant information and resources on topics such as nutrition, sleep, breastfeeding, and bonding with their baby. Beyond its self-guided lessons and tracker, MamaLiftTM allows mothers direct connection to live expert health coaches and doctors all within the same platform.

"MamaLift is a game-changer for maternal mental health. It empowers mothers to take charge of their mental health and wellness and provides them with the tools and support they need to thrive," said Shailja Dixit, M.D., the founder, and CEO of Curio Digital Therapeutics. "We are thrilled to partner with MNPS and offer MamaLift to their members, who are doing such important work as educators and caregivers."

MNPS is the largest union of public school teachers in the Metro area, representing over 6,500 educators across 150 schools. MNPS is committed to advancing the professional and personal interests of its members and providing them with the best possible benefits and services.

"We are always looking for ways to support our members' health and well-being, especially during these challenging times. Many of our members are mothers or expecting mothers, who face unique pressures and demands as they balance their work and family responsibilities," said David Hines, Executive Director of Benefits at MNPS. "We are excited to partner with Curio and offer MamaLiftTM to our members, as a way to help them cope with the stressors of motherhood and enhance their quality of life.”

MNPS members can access MamaLiftTM through the Curio app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices. MamaLiftTM is available for MNPS members for the duration of their pregnancy and up to one year after giving birth. To learn more about MamaLiftTM and how to sign up, visit www.myMamaLift.com. For more information about Curio Digital Therapeutics please visit www.curiodigitaltx.com.