KBRA Assigns Ratings to Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB to Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GSBD” or “the company”). The rating outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The ratings and Outlook are supported by Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.'s ties to Goldman Sachs' ("GS") $3 trillion of Assets Under Supervision, including the $55 billion global senior direct lending platform that allows for SEC exemptive relief to co-invest with GS affiliates. GS provides the company with robust deal sourcing, research, a 400+ sponsor network, and strong banking relationships. Additionally, the company has a solid management team, which has a long track record working with the private debt markets with each member of senior management having 20 or more years of experience in the industry. Also, the ratings are supported by GSBD’s $3.4 billion well-diversified investment portfolio comprised largely of senior secured first lien loans (~95%) to 137 portfolio companies across 34+ sectors with a median portfolio company EBITDA of $50 million as of September 30, 2023. GSBD focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the U.S. that are private equity sponsored or often non-sponsored family-run businesses that provide significant equity cushion with low LTVs. The weighted average leverage was 5.9x with interest coverage of 1.5x, using a “current quarter” calculation. At September 30, 2023, the top four portfolio sectors were Software (16.0%), Health Care Providers & Services (12.4%), Diversified Financial Services (11.8%), and Professional Services (9.7%). GSBD has a diversified funding profile consisting of $860 million of senior unsecured notes and a $1.7 billion revolving credit facility with 14 lenders as part of the syndicate. As of September 30, 2023, the company’s percentage of unsecured senior debt to total debt outstanding was a solid ~46%, providing sound unencumbered assets for the benefit of unsecured noteholders, in KBRA’s view. Gross leverage was 1.18x, well within regulatory coverage of 2:1, and within the company’s target range of less than 1.25x, comparable to peers. The company’s asset coverage was 185%, leaving a solid 23% cushion to allow for market volatility in less favorable markets.

GSBD has historically maintained somewhat elevated non-accruals compared to peers, driven, in part, by its investment portfolio prior to its merger with an affiliate BDC in 2020. As of September 30, 2023, GSBD had 11 portfolio companies on non-accrual, with non-accruals as a percentage of total investments at cost and fair value totaling 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively. During the quarter, the company added two sizeable loans driven by idiosyncratic portfolio company events, which contributed to elevated non-accruals. Further counterbalancing the company's strengths are the potential risk related to the company’s illiquid investments, retained earnings constraints as a Regulated Investment Company (RIC), and a more uncertain economic environment with high and increasing interest rates, geopolitical risks, and the potential of increasing non-accruals.

GSBD is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that elected to be treated as a Business Development Company (BDC) under the 1940 Act as an RIC, which, among other things, must distribute to its shareholders at least 90% of the company’s investment company taxable income. The company is formed as a Delaware limited liability company. The company is managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAM"), an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. GSBD's affiliate BDC, Goldman Sachs Private Credit Corp., is rated by KBRA (Issuer and Senior Unsecured Debt: BBB/Stable).

Rating Sensitivities

Positive rating momentum could be achieved if GSBD's credit metrics remain solid despite an uncertain economic environment amid higher rates, inflation, and geopolitical risks. A rating downgrade and/or Outlook change to Negative could be considered if there is a significant downturn in the U.S. economy with negative impact on GSBD's earnings performance, asset quality, and leverage. A significant change in senior management and/or risk management policies could also lead to a negative rating action.

