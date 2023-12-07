Align Teams up with Full House Co-stars and BFFs Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber to Support Newest Innovation, Bloating Relief + Food Digestion Probiotic

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloating can be a topic of conversation from time to time. Whether its friends sharing about their occasional bloating, or exchanging one of the many bloating GIFs, bloating can bond people together. To help women and men get off the occasional bloating bandwagon, Align Probiotic, the #1 doctor recommended probiotic brand,1 is partnering with former Full House & Fuller House costars, “How Rude, Tanneritos!” podcast hosts and longtime besties Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber to talk about their own occasional bloating issues and how they help relieve them2 with the brand’s newest innovation, Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion Probiotic.

While some are resigned to just living with occasional bloating and gas, Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion was designed to help soothe the frustration of occasional digestive upsets2. Just one capsule a day works naturally with the body to help maintain a balanced gut2.

“Andrea has known me for decades, and we feel comfortable sharing when we feel bloated or uncomfortable,” said Sweetin. “Over time, we realized how frustrating it can be living with occasional digestive issues, which is why I’m so glad we both found Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion Probiotic to help us feel more comfortable. I’ve been taking Align daily for a month now, and love how it is one small, simple step in my wellness routine toward a healthier me.”

“Jodie and I have filmed Full House & Fuller House together, host a podcast together – we’ve really grown up together,” said Barber. “From time to time we will text each other bloating GIFs and bond over our occasional digestive upsets, so I think we both knew it was time to make a change. We decided to try Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion Probiotic and so far, it’s been amazing.”

Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion Probiotic contains the unique strain Bifidobacterium 35624™, which was developed by gastroenterologists, and helps soothe occasional bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort.2 Each capsule helps fortify the digestive system with healthy bacteria to help promote digestive balance2 and work in harmony with the rest of your body.

“As a leader in the probiotics category, we have seen people openly discuss their struggles with occasional bloating, but many are not aware that it can be affected by the bacteria in their gut and how well they digest the food they eat,” said Ryan Parker, Brand Director, P&G Personal Health Care North America. “We believe that no one should feel uncomfortable in their body. That’s why we designed and intentionally chose straight-forward language with our newest product, Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion, which contains a probiotic to help relieve occasional bloating, plus vitamin B12 to help with food digestion by supporting the metabolism of food into cellular energy.2”

Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion Probiotic is available for purchase at retailers across the United States.

More information can be found at www.alignprobiotics.com, or by following along on social @AlignProbiotics on Instagram

About Align Probiotic

Align Probiotic offers a variety of supplements to help support your gut health and daily wellness. When taken daily, Align works by supplementing your digestive system with healthy bacteria to help maintain your digestive balance.2

Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion Capsules help fortify your digestive system with healthy bacteria and includes vitamin B12 to help break down food into cellular energy2. The unique probiotic strain, Bifidobacterium 35624™, was developed by gastroenterologists to help relieve occasional bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort2.

Even medical experts prefer Align, as it has been the #1 Doctor Recommended Probiotic Brand for the last 15 years1.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

1 Among Gastroenterologists who recommended a brand of probiotic in a ProVoice 2008-2023 survey.

2 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.