Kubota Vision Announces Vendor Agreement with IQVIA for eyeMO

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kubota Vision Inc. (“Kubota Vision” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage specialty ophthalmology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), today announced the execution of a vendor agreement between Kubota Vision and IQVIA Services Japan G.K. (“IQVIA”) for eyeMO (Patient Based Ophthalmology Suite), a portable, low-cost, home-based, remote and in-office ophthalmic OCT*1 device for monitoring of retinal diseases.

This agreement is for a specific clinical study to be funded by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and IQVIA will support this clinical study as a coordination management agency and pay for the loan of eyeMO to the Company. This study will verify whether the device can be used in patients with diabetic macular edema in their homes, and the validity of retinal thickness measurements and measurements of retinal status for determining the presence of intra- and subretinal edema will take place. A feasibility study will be conducted prior to this study.

Ryo Kubota, MD, PhD, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kubota Vision Inc., stated, “eyeMO is a state-of-the-art retinal monitoring device that aims to improve patient prognosis through promotion of home care in the field of ophthalmology. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to validate this device in this study and to see our technology being used even more extensively.”

This transaction will have no impact on the Company's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

*1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a non-invasive tool that uses light waves to take cross-section pictures of the retina.

About eyeMO (Patient Based Ophthalmology Suite)

eyeMO is a low-cost, home-based, ophthalmic self-monitoring OCT device. This small handheld device addresses needs in mobile Health (mHealth*2) applications for self-monitoring of retina health by patients in the home and in remote field locations. eyeMO aims to improve ophthalmic treatment outcomes in patients diagnosed with and treated for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and other neovascular retinal diseases. eyeMO is being designed to detect nascent disease progression and support patient re-treatment prior to irreversible vision loss due to disease progression. Key features are low cost and a patient-friendly design to be used directly by patients at home. eyeMO is being designed to capture changes in retinal anatomy. Network connectivity and cloud-based technologies are used to alert the patients and their physicians of disease progression and re-treatment needs.

*2 mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology and devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services, and provide diagnostic services.

About Kubota Vision Inc.

Kubota Vision Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide. Kubota Pharmaceutical group’s pipeline includes a wearable device for myopia control using Kubota Glass technology and a handheld OCT device for the monitoring of neovascular retinal diseases, to be used directly by patients. https://www.kubotavision.com/; https://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/

