Holley’s Robust Portfolio of Safety Solutions on Display at PRI 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, is demonstrating its continued commitment to advancing safety in motorsports with its participation in the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) 2023 tradeshow. The company’s Stilo, Simpson, HANS and RaceQuip brands will be on display at the event, solidifying Holley’s stronghold on motorsports with its best-in-class safety products.

“ We continue to position Holley to serve a broader set of enthusiast customers, and racing is a critical part of that strategy,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley. “ The Holley portfolio encompasses the most trusted brands in motorsports, including Stilo, Simpson, HANS and RaceQuip. We’re excited to return to PRI to showcase the latest innovations from our portfolio of racing brands that are driving the industry forward with unparalleled protection.”

Safety Products for All Types of Racing Enthusiasts

Holley has a robust racing product portfolio designed to meet the needs of racing enthusiasts at all experience levels and price points. The following products are just a few of the company’s offerings that will be on display at PRI:

Stilo high-performance racing helmets : Widely used by professional racecar drivers, rally drivers and other motorsports enthusiasts, Stilo helmets are lightweight, highly customizable and designed to meet the most rigorous safety standards set by motorsports governing bodies.

: Widely used by professional racecar drivers, rally drivers and other motorsports enthusiasts, Stilo helmets are lightweight, highly customizable and designed to meet the most rigorous safety standards set by motorsports governing bodies. Simpson frontal head restraints, helmets, fire suits and other accessories: At the forefront of safety innovation for more than 60 years, Simpson caters to the needs of all types of racers. Encompassing a wide array of customizable protective equipment, Simpson safety products are engineered for optimal comfort and mobility while keeping drivers secure at high speeds.

At the forefront of safety innovation for more than 60 years, Simpson caters to the needs of all types of racers. Encompassing a wide array of customizable protective equipment, Simpson safety products are engineered for optimal comfort and mobility while keeping drivers secure at high speeds. HANS devices that meet the NHRA’s new head and neck restraint guidelines: Effective January 2024, the NHRA is requiring use of a head and neck restraint device for drivers in vehicles traveling 150 mph or faster (7.49 lap time or quicker). Holley’s patented HANS devices and Hybrid racing harnesses will be on display at PRI, and drivers attending the show can get fitted for these safety products in the Simpson booth.

Effective January 2024, the NHRA is requiring use of a head and neck restraint device for drivers in vehicles traveling 150 mph or faster (7.49 lap time or quicker). Holley’s patented HANS devices and Hybrid racing harnesses will be on display at PRI, and drivers attending the show can get fitted for these safety products in the Simpson booth. RaceQuip helmets, belts, fire suits, seats, gloves and shoes: Known for combining performance, protection and affordability, RaceQuip products enhance safety for drivers participating in karting, auto racing and other high speed motorsports events.

In addition to its safety portfolio, Holley will also showcase its top racing brands and performance products, including Holley EFI® fuel injection systems, Holley® carburetors and fuel systems, MSD® ignitions, RacePak® data acquisition systems, Earl’s®, NOS® nitrous oxide systems and more.

Holley Doubles Down on Strategic Racing Partnerships

Holley is pleased to announce it is continuing its partnership with the NHRA’s Factory X series in 2024. The company will now serve as title sponsor for the anticipated second season of the popular drag racing category, which features the latest vehicle technology on modern factory cars that have been manufactured since 2019. All Factory X competitors are equipped with industry-leading Holley EFI systems to showcase the big performance and standout speed potential of modern manual transmission, stock-type car bodies.

Holley and the NHRA are holding a joint press conference at PRI on Thursday, December 7 at 9:30 a.m. EST to share details about the partnership and what it means for the future of the up-and-coming series.

Additionally, Holley is teaming up once again with the NHRA to ensure safety remains at the forefront of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. In 2024, the company’s Simpson brand will serve as presenting sponsor of the NHRA’s Safety Safari, the team of first responders who support racers on track following an accident or other safety-related event. Like many of the NHRA’s racers, the Simpson Safety Safari relies on Simpson safety accessories including fire suits, gloves, helmets and more, providing vital safety protection as they respond to drivers in need.

About PRI 2023

With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 70,000 expected attendees, PRI is one of the largest and most important tradeshows in the motorsports industry. The event attracts participants from all around the world and provides a platform for manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their latest product and technologies related to racing and high-performance vehicles. PRI 2023 is taking place December 7-9, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

