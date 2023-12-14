Introducing SafeAuth: The Powerhouse Collaboration between Web3Auth and Safe to Onboard and Connect Millions of Users Across the Safe Ecosystem (Photo: Business Wire)

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Web3Auth, a leading Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) provider, in partnership with Safe, a pioneer in Account Abstraction, announced the launch of SafeAuth.

Simplifying onboarding with Account Abstraction has been a concept familiar with crypto industry, SafeAuth, leveraging the combined strengths of Web3Auth and Safe, enables users to swiftly create Safe Smart Account wallets. This process is facilitated by social logins secured by Multi-Party Computation, eliminating the traditional need for seed phrases and significantly enhancing user convenience and security.

Tobias Schubotz, co-founder and product lead at Safe, noted, "By integrating Web3Auth's innovative social login technology with Safe's pioneering account abstraction, we're elevating the crypto experience, significantly enhancing user convenience. This partnership marks an important step in our journey towards an accessible, interoperable and portable blockchain ecosystem ready to serve millions of users worldwide”

Designed for interoperability at its core, SafeAuth allows users to bridge and connect across hundreds of dApps with one smart account. Similar to how one might utilize a single social login or email to interact with different applications, SafeAuth combines Safe{Wallet} and the hundreds of dApps on Safe{Core} to connect with a consistent, single smart account. With this partnership, SafeAuth ensures that each smart account, once created is attached to a social login, and can be portably accessed, much like an EOA (like Metamask) This means users can seamlessly interact with over 190 applications, including prominent ones like Aave and CowSwap, using any interface, notably Safe{Wallet}. It's about bringing unparalleled ease and connectivity to the user's digital experience.

Yong Zhen Yu, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Web3Auth said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Safe to power Smart Account wallet creation via seamless social logins. The real game-changer is the interoperability SafeAuth brings, allowing existing and future dApps to interact more fluidly than ever before.”

About Web3Auth

Web3Auth is the leading Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) provider that empowers every user to manage a non-custodial wallet intuitively. It leverages on enterprise-grade Multi-Party Computation and Account Abstraction tooling, alongside social logins, biometrics, OIDC, FIDO for a familiar yet seamless user experience.

About Safe

Safe (previously Gnosis Safe) is an onchain asset custody protocol, securing ~$54 Billion in assets today. It is establishing a universal ‘smart account' standard for secure custody of digital assets, data, and identity. With Safe{Wallet}, its flagship web and mobile wallet and Safe{Core} account abstraction infrastructure, Safe is on a mission to unlock digital ownership for everyone in web3 including DAOs, enterprises, retail and institutional users.

