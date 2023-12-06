Calque Teams Up with Leahy Lending to Offer the Trade-In Mortgage in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calque, the leader in enabling traditional lenders to offer buy-before-you-sell programs, has engaged Leahy Lending, Austin’s top mortgage lender, to launch The Trade-In Mortgage™ throughout Texas. Despite current market conditions and the highest mortgage interest rates we have seen in over a decade, homeowners are sitting on unprecedented equity. This means that moving to a new home is still a good financial decision for many, and with The Trade-In Mortgage, homeowners can leverage their current home equity to make this process easier and more cost effective.

The Trade-In Mortgage is a new solution designed to help homeowners succeed in home buying and selling. It enables homeowners who have equity in their current property to use that equity to make non-contingent offers, finance, and move into their next home before they sell their current home. Additionally, The Trade-In Mortgage makes it easier for borrowers to qualify for the home they want because the existing home is not counted in debt-to-income when the new loan is being underwritten. This streamlines the home buying and selling process and allows homeowners to retain wealth by seamlessly transferring their equity from one property to another.

“We are dedicated to our clients, and we aim to secure the best mortgage strategy for them, under any conditions,” said Ryan Leahy, Regional President at Leahy Lending. “The Trade-In Mortgage allows us to provide a creative lending solution for our clients allowing them to tap into the substantial equity from their current home in order to purchase their next home.”

Leahy Lending, which operates throughout Texas, has identified Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, as the initial locations to launch the buy-before-you-sell program. Austin is a purchase-driven market with thousands of pre-qualified borrowers looking for their next home. For homeowners considering their next purchase, the ability to leverage a strong equity position to acquire a home as if they were buying with cash, is a powerful proposition.

“Calque identified Leahy Lending as one of the best partners to offer The Trade-In Mortgage in Texas,” said Dan Mugge, chief operating officer at Calque. “Home equity is at an all-time high. Despite record-high interest rates, homeowners can take advantage of the equity they have built in their current home to position themselves for the best mortgage possible for their next property. The Trade-In Mortgage makes a difference for buyers in Texas where equity is high, and inventory is low.”

About Leahy Lending

Founded by Ryan Leahy, the Leahy Lending Team has been proudly serving Texas clients since 2002. Ranked by Texas Monthly and the Austin Business Journal as one of Texas' top mortgage producers, we have the ability to serve clients throughout Texas and several other states. Through our partnership with Golden Empire Mortgage® we provide homebuyers premier home financing options. Known for our focus on client satisfaction, we've built a reputation of providing 5-star customer service and helping thousands of homebuyers finance their dream home. The Leahy Lending Team is a division of Golden Empire Mortgage NMLS #2427 an equal housing lender.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.