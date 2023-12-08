Klas announces Kortex™ V, a mobile command post for decentralized decision making

Kortex™ V, from Klas, the ultimate in highly-mobile command post technology. Kortex V decentralizes C3 capabilities and disperses them in a rugged, modular, battery-backed, TrueTactical™ form factor for resiliency. High-performance compute is located where data adds value, supporting more efficient operations where connectivity is challenging. (Photo: Business Wire)

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klas, a global leader in edge technology, announces the availability of Kortex V, a scalable mobile command post for decentralized decision making. Kortex V is designed to support compute intensive applications of command, control and communications (C3) and private multi-clouds in austere and degraded, denied, intermittent and limited (DDIL) connectivity environments.

Kortex V is the first commercially available compute platform to support the modernization of the command post by eliminating the centralized monolith of servers, with an architecture of distributed high-performance compute in support of resilient command post operations.

“To support a data-enabled common operating picture, the key is to constantly move data or intelligence to where it is needed, when it is needed,” said Chris Ericksen, CRO at Klas. “With Kortex V we are simplifying the process of generating and sharing intelligence in the field. By going to the tactical edge we are eliminating the potential for failure and throughput bottlenecks associated with the need to backhaul all data to a centralized location.”

With computing for localized and remote decision making, and interconnectivity for intelligence sharing, Kortex V is the brain on which a common operating picture is formed as part of the modern resilient and distributed command post at a brigade and division level.

“Achieving a survivable command post, requires each data acquisition node of personnel, vehicle and auxiliary systems to have the appropriately scaled rugged compute,” said Lawrence Hollister, CGO at Klas Government. “With our Voyager battery-backed chassis we achieve greater mobility and the flexibility to deploy rapidly while providing a consistent environment with resilient operational systems in an ever-changing tactical environment.”

Kortex V is underpinned by the VoyagerVM 4.0, with support for up to 70 cores of Intel® Xeon® D (10th Gen) processing, alongside a networking or connectivity module in a single chassis. Each VoyagerVM 4.0 has four 25Gbps ethernet interfaces to support flexible network architectures and redundancy. With up to 100Gbps of aggregated network throughput, VoyagerVM 4.0 supports a greater number of high-bandwidth data streams such as video to be processed with integrated ML/AI inference for greater intelligence gathering.

Unique to VoyagerVM 4.0 is the innovative expansion interface, allowing each mobile command post to support multiple or different IT requirements. For advanced intelligence simply add a GPU expansion module, and for larger data collection simply add on a storage expansion module.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.klasgroup.com/products-gov/kortex-v/

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas collaborates with strategic partners including Cisco, Dell, and Microsoft to support edge deployments in Government, Transportation, and Automotive industries. For more information visit www.klasgroup.com.