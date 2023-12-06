IMIDomics and Bristol Myers Squibb Expand Long-Standing Partnership to Advance Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Disease Treatment Research and Development

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMIDomics, a patient-centric drug discovery and development company focused on Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs), announced today that it is expanding its strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company. This expanded partnership extends the existing relationship between the two companies, advancing their shared commitment to accelerate research and development aimed at treating IMID patients.

In 2016, IMIDomics entered into a strategic partnership with BMS to harness their unique clinical and molecular database, and multidimensional analysis concentrated on IMIDs such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. This strategic collaboration has continued to provide Bristol Myers Squibb with comprehensive insight into the clinical and molecular underpinnings of IMIDs. Under this expanded collaboration, Bristol Myers Squibb and IMIDomics will partner to collect clinical and epidemiological data from patients with Sjögren's disease and atopic dermatitis, generating cutting-edge biomolecular data.

“Bristol Myers Squibb has been a critical partner for IMIDomics over the past several years and we are thrilled to continue working together to tackle the challenges faced by those living with IMIDs,” said Sara Marsal, Chief Medical Officer at IMIDomics. “This expanded collaboration will allow both companies to accelerate IMID research using our Clinical Discovery Engine™ to better understand and uncover mechanisms driving Sjögren's disease and atopic dermatitis.”

Data generated through this collaboration will be incorporated into IMIDomics’ proprietary Clinical Discovery Engine, which integrates and analyzes comprehensive epidemiological, clinical and multi-omic biomolecular data from patients to enable new understandings of complex IMIDs. By tapping IMIDomics’ unique clinical network and resources, Bristol Myers Squibb and IMIDomics can select the right drug for the right patient at the right time.

While the financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, this expanded collaboration underscores the strong partnership and commitment between IMIDomics and Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as a shared passion to revolutionizing the treatment landscape for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

About IMIDomics:

IMIDomics is a biotechnology company focused on patient-centric drug discovery for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Our goal is to discover new and impactful IMIDs drugs by focusing on carefully selected patients, and stratifying populations to identify those most likely to respond. IMIDomics is powered by a unique Clinical Discovery Engine™, which integrates and analyzes proprietary clinical, epidemiological and patient-derived biomolecular datasets, generated in partnership with the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Research, to establish a deeper understanding of IMID diseases. IMIDomics has identified previously unrecognized targets, six of which have been selected for development within IMIDomics’ active drug pipeline. By relying on access to well-defined patients and their clinically relevant samples, IMIDomics enhances the probability of successful IMID drug discovery and development for those in need.

To learn more about IMIDomics, please visit www.imidomics.com.