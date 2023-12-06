AutoZone Expands Partnership with RELEX Solutions to Optimize Efficiency Across North and South American DC Supply Chain

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoZone, Inc., the leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, today announced the expansion of their partnership with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions.

AutoZone began upgrading their distribution center (DC) capabilities in 2019 with the highly configurable forecasting and replenishment capabilities provided by RELEX. Based on the successful implementation and results across the U.S. and Mexico, AutoZone has now decided to implement RELEX to support their DC operations in Brazil. This expansion is a part of AutoZone's efforts to streamline their company-wide supply chain processes and enhance operational efficiency and scalability.

RELEX enables AutoZone to enhance demand forecasting and reduce inventory levels to drive sales by improving in-stock availability and service levels at DCs. The solution also targets cost savings by improving the flow of goods through distribution centers.

Brazil poses some unique challenges due to the independent sourcing practices and varied makes and models of cars in the South American market. AutoZone’s existing supply chain system in Brazil was highly manual and independent of the systems used in the U.S. and Mexico. RELEX will accommodate and support AutoZone's operations in Brazil, while leveraging the existing solution used in the U.S. and Mexico, an approach in line with the business and IT objectives of AutoZone.

“We are fully committed to driving planning and ordering efficiency across our teams," said Michelle Borninkhof, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Customer Satisfaction, AutoZone. "RELEX provides solutions with tremendous flexibility, enabling faster decision-making and enhancing our exception management. With their support, we are confident in our ability to optimize our end-to-end supply chain across our global operations.”

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our partnership with AutoZone," said Keith Adams, Senior Vice President of North America, RELEX Solutions. "This critical step highlights the value we bring in driving tangible business benefits while ensuring scalability and adaptability for evolving market demands. We are proud to support AutoZone in their pursuit of an optimized and future-ready supply chain, and we look forward to a continued successful collaboration."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Rite Aid, Ahold Delhaize, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com to learn more.

About AutoZone:

As of August 26, 2023, the Company had 6,300 stores in the U.S., 740 in Mexico and 100 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,140.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in the majority of our stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.