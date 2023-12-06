Catawba Research Partners With Elligo Health Research® to Expand Access and Simplify Clinical Research Participation

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catawba Research, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) that has established itself as a trusted partner in the development of new drugs and therapies, with a strong focus on delivering high-quality research solutions, announced a new partnership with Elligo Health Research, the largest healthcare-enabling research organization, that will expand access to clinical trials. All Catawba’s clinical studies will now be available through Elligo’s new Study Marketplace platform to drive participation and increase efficiencies for research sites and sponsors.

“At Catawba Research, we are focused on driving innovation in clinical research and delivering agile solutions across an evolving portfolio of therapeutic areas,” said Catawba CEO Andrew Silverman, Ph.D. “This fits our mission and partnering with Elligo helps create greater access to research as studies are being delivered to hundreds of experienced research and healthcare-first sites.”

Through Study Marketplace, Catawba’s studies are listed to more than 500 subscribing sites that can easily apply for those studies and track progress. Sites can quickly browse a curated portfolio of available studies that are the right fit for their site, apply for those of interest, track progress, and collaborate among team members. Ultimately, sites are receiving more effective site selection and patient recruitment, leading to accelerated timelines for trials.

“Study Marketplace was built to create more transparency and streamline the sales and site selection process between clinical trial sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs), and sites,” said Elligo CEO John Potthoff, Ph.D. “At Elligo, we understand how challenging it is for sites to identify new study opportunities and manage the sales cycle. Moving Catawba trials from a manual process to Study Marketplace will allow sites to avoid jumping between countless systems and communication methods to manage trials, which means more time can be spent on trial execution and patient care.”

About Catawba Research

Catawba Research is a leading contract research organization specializing in clinical research and development services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation and client satisfaction, Catawba Research delivers comprehensive solutions to advance health care products from concept to market. For more information, please visit www.catawbaresearch.com.