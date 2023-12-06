Dec. 16 Luxury Auction® Approaches for Florida Oceanfront Home

On December 16, this Florida oceanfront home - which initially asked $5.5 million - will sell to the highest bidder at a luxury auction®. The property boasts 100 ft of direct ocean frontage in Ponte Vedra Beach, a luxury enclave of waterfront and golf communities in northern Florida that’s also home to PGA golf headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass course. Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale with listing brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Video: Business Wire)

Outdoor living areas include a spacious, 2-level deck with firepit lounge and summer kitchen, surrounded by mature landscaping for added privacy. The deck includes a private boardwalk to the beach that features a cabana with seating area, fish-cleaning station, and outdoor shower. Learn more at OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fully remodeled in 2021, the chef’s kitchen includes top-notch appliances such as a gas range with grill and griddle, an oversized center island, bar seating for 6, and a walk-in pantry with dumbwaiter. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The tri-level home was built in 2004 by prominent local architect Frank Shumer. It features “commercial grade” structural elements such as a steel-reinforced concrete foundation, poured concrete pilings, and new impact windows and doors (2022). OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

On December 16, this Florida oceanfront home - which initially asked $5.5 million - will sell to the highest bidder at a luxury auction®. The property boasts 100 ft of direct ocean frontage in Ponte Vedra Beach, a luxury enclave of waterfront and golf communities in northern Florida that’s also home to PGA golf headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass course. Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale with listing brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

On December 16, this Florida oceanfront home - which initially asked $5.5 million - will sell to the highest bidder at a luxury auction®. The property boasts 100 ft of direct ocean frontage in Ponte Vedra Beach, a luxury enclave of waterfront and golf communities in northern Florida that’s also home to PGA golf headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass course. Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale with listing brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Next weekend, a Florida oceanfront home will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price in a luxury auction® sale held without reserve. The Ponte Vedra Beach property initially hit the market in July 2022 asking $5.5 million. Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions is managing the sale in partnership with listing agents Elizabeth Hudgins and Sarah Alexander of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. This is the second transaction for the parties this year. In October, Platinum paired with Hudgins and Alexander for the successful luxury auction® sale of an Intracoastal home in nearby Jacksonville for $6 million.

“This is really the ideal Florida beach house,” stated David Ashcroft, Platinum’s Managing Director. “It’s a very manageable size but can sleep up to 8 overnight guests comfortably, and its outdoor living areas make for the perfect little oceanfront oasis.”

Located on a peaceful stretch of Ponte Vedra Boulevard, the property occupies a ½-acre parcel with 100 linear ft of direct ocean frontage. Its three-story home of approx. 4,600 sf features a gourmet kitchen (completely remodeled in 2021), office, wine storage, additional kitchen on the lower level, and a two-story living room with a fireplace. The home can also accommodate up to 8 overnight guests, ideal for use as a luxury or short-term rental, in addition to a private retreat.

The home’s modern-leaning design is courtesy of prominent local architect Frank Shumer. Situated at a 20-ft elevation, the residence also boasts “commercial grade” components such as a steel-reinforced concrete foundation, poured concrete pilings, new impact windows and doors (2022), and 12-inch-thick exterior walls with special insulation.

The oceanside of the property features an expansive outdoor living area with two deck levels, a firepit lounge, summer kitchen/barbecue, and an area prepped for jacuzzi installation. Mature landscaping surrounds the decking for added privacy. The deck also includes a private boardwalk to the beach, which features a cabana with seating area, fish-cleaning station, and outdoor shower – all “grandfathered in” beach structures that cannot be replicated or reproduced.

Ponte Vedra Beach is home to some of northern Florida’s most coveted residential communities. The seaside town is located 18 miles southeast of Jacksonville in St. John’s County, and is also home to the PGA Tour headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass golf course. Each year, TPC Sawgrass hosts The Players Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s premier events. Though ranking as high as #1 in Golf Advisor’s 2017 list of “The Top 10 Golf Courses in the U.S.,” the course is still open to the public.

The coveted Ponte Vedra Inn and Club is also located within a short drive (approx. 25 mins) of the property. The oceanfront country club and AAA Five Diamond rated resort is prized for its location, service, and amenities.

Interested parties may tour the property by daily appointment through December 15, and are encouraged to contact Platinum’s project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.939.1672 for scheduling. Additional information, along with a photo gallery and videography, is available online at OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.3 billion in luxury auction® sales, while consulting or advising on more than $3.4 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.